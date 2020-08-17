Man marries fiancee in hospital while undergoing treatment for COVID-19

Pictures and videos show Muniz waiting in a tuxedo as Grace walks through the hospital corridors in her bridal gown.

A Texas man who was admitted to the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio married his fiancée even though he was battling Covid-19.

Carlos Muniz and his fiancée, Grace Leimann, got married at the hospital on August 11 with doctors and immediate family members by their side. Muniz was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19 the same week he was originally set to get married.

Days after being admitted to the hospital on July 15, Muniz’s health deteriorated and he was transferred to the ICU, said a KSAT.com report.

Despite being on a life-saving machine that is intended to help patients with heart and lung function, the hospital officials decided to help the couple get married.

Pictures and videos from the ceremony show Muniz in a tuxedo in a hospital bed as Grace walks through the hospital corridors in her bridal gown. Members of the hospital staff and some close family were present for the ceremony which was officiated by Muniz’s father.

Watch the video

Though Muniz tested negative for Covid-19 after spending over a month in the hospital, he is still on the machine to assist heart and lung function and has a long way to go to recover.

