Texas couple’s photoshoot to celebrate their children moving out is an online hit

A Texas couple’s fun photoshoot to celebrate their ’empty nest’ after their four children moved out is being widely shared on social media.

After Dalila and Juan Perez from Pharr shared the images from their photoshoot, many other parents said they wanted to try something similar. In a series of photos posted on Facebook by photographer Melyssa Moreno, the couple is seen wearing matching T-shirts and holding messages celebrating their newfound freedom.

The couple was holding up a bird’s nest with an accompanying sign that read: “So Sad!” However, the next image showed them laughing with a message on the board saying” Just Kidding!”.

“Seriously one of my favorite shoots I’ve done! No one has ever asked me to do one, so when she asked I couldn’t say no!” the photographer wrote while sharing the images. “Annnnd they even wanted the motorcycle in there! I mean how cool are they!? I hope you two enjoy this new season of life!”

While the original post shared on Moreno’s page was shared over 44,000 times, another post on the Love What Matters Facebook page got over 6,500 shares.

The couple’s youngest, daughter Joy got married in August and the pair decided to do the fun shoot as the woman said it’s finally time to “reclaim [their] house.”

Talking to HuffPost, Dalila said she is extremely proud and they have a deep sense of accomplishment now that their kids have grown up and are living on their own. But after spending 30 years together, most of which was dedicated to their children, Dalila said they could now celebrate the next chapter with style.

“Our house is gonna represent us now. We love having the freedom to do this,” she said.

The couple now wants to travel and make new memories. “Our dream is to RV our way to them and spoil our grandchildren, visit national sites and ride our Harley down the hills of Texas and meet other ‘empty nesters’ like us,” she said.

Here’s how people reacted to the images:

