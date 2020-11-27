Couple sends life-size cut-outs to their grandchildren to celebrate Thanksgiving

Pictures, shared on Facebook by Buchanan shows the couple’s grand kids posing with the life-size cut-outs.

A Texas couple who had to cancel their traditional in-person Thanksgiving celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic sent their grandchildren a cut-out of them instead.

Missy and Barry Buchanan sent life-size cardboard cutouts to their daughter in California, and their son in Texas.

“I just remember thinking, ‘you know, I want to do something that’ll be funny and unexpected,'” Missy told CNN.

She said they usually spent Thanksgiving with their daughter or son, but decided to stay home this year as cases of infections continue to rise.

“Welcome to the ‘cardboard; family! Yep, Barry and I had a life-sized cutout made and shipped to our kids/ grandkids in the TX Hill Country and in California because we decided that Thanksgiving dinner with the family was too risky this year,” Missy wrote.

“As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, we wanted to show that you can have fun and help keep everyone safe, too. I have so many friends who have been impacted by Covid-19. For us, it’s an act of love. And our kids and grandkids are having such fun with ‘us.’” she wrote in the post.

The couple’s idea impressed many on the internet.

