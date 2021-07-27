scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Tesla self-driving car ‘confuses moon for traffic light’, leaves netizens amused

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered multiple reactions, with many wondering whether the auto-pilot option is safe for drivers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2021 9:07:34 pm
tesla, tesla auto pilot, tesla autopilot confuses moon traffic light viral video, elon musk, elon musk twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsThere was no response from Musk on the tweet.

While cruising on a self-driving Tesla is an experience of its own kind, one Jordan Nelson was quite stunned when his vehicle kept slowing down abruptly. Later, claimed Nelson, he realised the car was mistaking the moon for a yellow traffic light. Taking to Twitter, Nelson tweeted a video of the glitch, tagging the company CEO Elon Musk.

ALSO READ |Tesla says autopilot makes its cars safer. Crash victims say it kills.

“Hey@elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down,” read the caption of the post along with the 23-second clip, which garnered over 1 million views.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered multiple reactions, with many wondering whether the auto-pilot option is safe for drivers.

There has been no response from Musk on the tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X