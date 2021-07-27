Tesla self-driving car ‘confuses moon for traffic light’, leaves netizens amused

There was no response from Musk on the tweet.

While cruising on a self-driving Tesla is an experience of its own kind, one Jordan Nelson was quite stunned when his vehicle kept slowing down abruptly. Later, claimed Nelson, he realised the car was mistaking the moon for a yellow traffic light. Taking to Twitter, Nelson tweeted a video of the glitch, tagging the company CEO Elon Musk.

“Hey@elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down,” read the caption of the post along with the 23-second clip, which garnered over 1 million views.

Watch the video here:

Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD — Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered multiple reactions, with many wondering whether the auto-pilot option is safe for drivers.

oh my god youre serious — hunted by bazinga, haunted by jumanji ✿ (@kzinssiebroiler) July 23, 2021

This could be highly problematic on planets with two moons. What does this do to the plans for a Mars colony? — Meg (@MegMcA) July 23, 2021

Wait until you find out how many mistakes humans make. We may be less than half baked, and we are pretty much unsafe for real world use. — Robert T. Brown (@dashrb) July 23, 2021

There has been no response from Musk on the tweet.