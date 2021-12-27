Social media abuzz as Tesla introduces update that turns cars into megaphones

Known for its penchant for innovation, Tesla comes out with a set of much-anticipated updates during holidays every year. However, not all of these updates are particularly useful and some of them are introduced just for fun.

Now, one of the new software update features that Tesla has come up with allows drivers to turn their vehicles into a “megaphone”. A video demonstration shared by Youtuber Ryan Shaw shows if people activate the “megaphone” feature, then everything they say from inside their car echoes outside. The effect produced is similar to sound coming out of a megaphone.

NEW Tesla Megaphone feature. This is crazy! These cars haha… pic.twitter.com/OB8oI3wwhH — Ryan Shaw (@ryanshawtech) December 24, 2021

However, this feature is only available on new models of Tesla that were made in or after 2019. Other models need to be fitted with external speakers for the feature to function. These speakers were originally designed to issue warnings to pedestrians.

The feature has already become a huge topic of discussion on social media, with users sharing endless jokes and memes.

I would be using this to tell people to use their damn turn signals in LA https://t.co/6iVxsQtgBY — Tim Toda (@tim_toda) December 24, 2021

Ah yes, because cars need to be louder https://t.co/F0J0ZjROlP — Graham Park (@grahamjpark) December 24, 2021

Finally I can yell at people who don’t know how to use the round about jk… or am I? https://t.co/LMRthNlVul — Michael Loreno (@Nerdy_Mike) December 25, 2021

According to auto experts, the “megaphone” feature is an extension of last year’s “boombox” feature that allowed one to play pre-recorded music through their cars. It will be interesting to see how Tesla owners use the megaphone feature in the near future.