Monday, December 27, 2021
Social media abuzz as Tesla introduces update that turns cars into megaphones

The feature has already become a huge topic of discussion on social media, with users sharing endless jokes and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 7:56:18 pm
tesla, technology, social media viral, viral videoAccording to auto experts, the “megaphone” feature is an extension of last year’s “boombox” feature that allowed one to play pre-recorded music through their cars. (Source: Ryan Shaw/Twitter)

Known for its penchant for innovation, Tesla comes out with a set of much-anticipated updates during holidays every year. However, not all of these updates are particularly useful and some of them are introduced just for fun.

Now, one of the new software update features that Tesla has come up with allows drivers to turn their vehicles into a “megaphone”. A video demonstration shared by Youtuber Ryan Shaw shows if people activate the “megaphone” feature, then everything they say from inside their car echoes outside. The effect produced is similar to sound coming out of a megaphone.

However, this feature is only available on new models of Tesla that were made in or after 2019. Other models need to be fitted with external speakers for the feature to function. These speakers were originally designed to issue warnings to pedestrians.

According to auto experts, the “megaphone” feature is an extension of last year’s “boombox” feature that allowed one to play pre-recorded music through their cars. It will be interesting to see how Tesla owners use the megaphone feature in the near future.

