How netizens reacted to Tesla setting up an office in India

Electric car maker Tesla moved a step closer to its launch in India later this year by registering a company in the country and the prompted a variety of reactions online.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8 with its registered office in Lavelle Road, a southern part of Bengaluru, reported Reuters.

According to a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing, the entity is classified as a subsidiary of a foreign company and has Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as the three directors.

India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told The Indian Express back in December the U.S. electric carmaker would start with sales and then might look at assembly and manufacturing.

The move comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the production and use of electric vehicles to reduce the country’s oil dependence and cut down on pollution.

(With inputs from Reuters)