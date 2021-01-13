scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
How netizens reacted to Tesla setting up an office in India

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8 with its registered office in Lavelle Road in Bengaluru.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 12:58:14 pm
Tesla, Tesla in India, Bengaluru office, Elon Musk, Tesla in Bangalore, Tesla office Bangalore, Twitter reaction, Tesla cars in India, Tesla Indian operations, Tesla officially in India, Trending news, Indian express newsWhile many took to Twitter expressing excitement, others shared meme and jokes about it.

Electric car maker Tesla moved a step closer to its launch in India later this year by registering a company in the country and the prompted a variety of reactions online.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8 with its registered office in Lavelle Road, a southern part of Bengaluru, reported Reuters.

According to a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing, the entity is classified as a subsidiary of a foreign company and has Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as the three directors.



While many took to Twitter expressing excitement, others shared memes. #TeslainIndia trended on Twitter:

India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told The Indian Express back in December the U.S. electric carmaker would start with sales and then might look at assembly and manufacturing.

The move comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the production and use of electric vehicles to reduce the country’s oil dependence and cut down on pollution.

(With inputs from Reuters)

