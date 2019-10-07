Toggle Menu
Tesla cars to have fart, goat horn sounds: Elon Musk’s tweet leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

With a following of over 28 million, Musk's tweet was soon flooded with people reacting to the announcement. While some wondered if the tweet was a joke, others suggested different sounds that could be incorporated in the Tesla vehicle.

Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the automotive company Tesla, recently left netizens in splits after he announced custom honks and movement sounds for Tesla Vehicles.

Taking to social media, the 48-year-old entrepreneur tweeted, “Customised horn and movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon.” However, it was the following tweet, that elaborated the various kinds of sounds the car honk would feature including that of a “fart” and “goat”, which left many amused.

