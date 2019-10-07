Tesla cars to have fart, goat horn sounds: Elon Musk’s tweet leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the automotive company Tesla, recently left netizens in splits after he announced custom honks and movement sounds for Tesla Vehicles.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Elon Musk mistakes moon for Mars, gets trolled on Twitter

Taking to social media, the 48-year-old entrepreneur tweeted, “Customised horn and movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon.” However, it was the following tweet, that elaborated the various kinds of sounds the car honk would feature including that of a “fart” and “goat”, which left many amused.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

💨 & 🐐 sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

With a following of over 28 million, Musk’s tweet was soon flooded with people reacting to the announcement. While some wondered if the tweet was a joke, others suggested different sounds that could be incorporated in the Tesla vehicle.

Trolling like a pro! 😂 How long until pedestrian noisemakers in electric cars are abolished again? https://t.co/HlQDCmuzP5 — David Schmidt (@individual8) October 7, 2019

Can I formally request this type of horn? 🙏 https://t.co/3gQ60ukhmn — Bark (@BarkMSmeagol) October 6, 2019

We need all sorts of FART sounds. Please!!!! pic.twitter.com/MxhMCBbteS — T☰SLA Mania 🇨🇳 (@Tesla__Mania) October 6, 2019

It would be nice if sounds would compliment each other if there are more than one Tesla… boring if every car farts — 🧶🚀Exhausted Space Nanny🧠🥄 (@Exhaustedpengu1) October 6, 2019

Some barking and mew-mew please. Barking Tesla will be fun and bold — Sheridan Rei (@Rei_Shidan) October 6, 2019