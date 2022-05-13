Watch: Out-of-control Tesla car smashes into convention center in US

A chilling video showing a Tesla car crashing into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio, in the US, has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the vehicle hitting a curb and ramming into the building. The aerial view shows the vehicle crashing into the doors, hitting a pillar and halting.

“CCTV footage shows the moment an out-of-control Tesla driver smashed into a convention center in Columbus, Ohio — racking up an estimated $250,000+ in damages,” Now This News tweeted.

The video has left netizens shocked. The out-of-control car has caused an estimated damage of more than $250,000.

Watch the video here:

CCTV footage shows the moment an out-of-control Tesla driver smashed into a convention center in Columbus, Ohio — racking up an estimated $250,000+ in damages pic.twitter.com/aksLC6W7pK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 13, 2022

Lol. Of course it’s a TESLA not a CAR. I wonder if its the same energy when it’s a Ford or a Toyota? Pretty sure there is no CAR in the world that is 100% accident proof. — Albert Ain’t Stained. (@kay_lechi) May 13, 2022

What a epic way to show up to the convention 😎 — Josh Morgan (@joshdaawwg) May 13, 2022

The incident happened last week and police were quoted as saying by 10 WBNS that the driver of the 2020 Telsa Model S was travelling on Vine Street at a very high speed and had jumped a red light before crashing into the center. The police also added that the driver informed them that he lost control of his brakes but managed to maintain a speed of 70 mph.

The driver was cited for the car going out of control. As per the 10 WBNS report, two witnesses informed the police that the driver appeared to increase the speed to make it past a yellow light. Another witness said that it appeared that the driver did not try to apply brakes before crashing into the building. The driver was taken to the hospital and his condition was stable.