‘Terrifyingly beautiful’: Netizens react to NASA’s latest video of Helix Nebula

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a sonification of a planetary nebula and the video has prompted a range of reactions online.

Posted on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the clip shows Helix Nebula, a planetary nebula which is 655 light years away from the Earth.

Sonification is a process in which data is converted into sound. A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas that is either formed from the explosion of a dying star or are regions where new stars are beginning to form.

“While there’s no sound in space, sonifications like this help us conceptualize the data in astronomical images in a new, auditory way!” said the post with the video.

According to the post, red light was assigned to lower pitches and blue light was assigned higher pitches for the sonification.

Many on social media said that the clip terrified them while others said they were fascinated by it:

According to the NASA, Helix Nebula is the nearest nebula to Earth and is the remnant of a dying star, one much like the Sun in our solar system.

