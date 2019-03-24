Terrifying videos show chaos on Norway cruise ship after engine failure

Even though several have been airlifted, hundreds continue to be stranded in rough seas off Norway, after the ship Viking Sky sent out a distress signal after losing power on Saturday. According to a CNN report, the cruise ship, which reported an engine failure, is in rough seas in the Hustadvika area on the western coast of Norway.

Out of the 1,373 passengers on the ship, 500 of them have been evacuated to safety, BBC reported. “During the night, the sea was very rough. The boat rolled and rolled. And then we went to breakfast. And then we were going for the afternoon film show, and then the lights suddenly went out,” Derek Browne, who was on board with his wife Esther, told the news agency.

While the Norwegian Red Cross is treating the injured, there are several others who continue to remain stuck on the ship, which was on its way to Stavanger from Tromso. Passengers took to social media to share the status of the ship.

In the videos shared online, the ship is seen moving violently as the passengers struggle to hold ground due to the force of the sea and wind.

However, since the event, the cruise ship, which regained power on Sunday, is moving towards the nearest post with the help of tugboats, CNN reported.