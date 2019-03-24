Toggle Menu
Terrifying videos show chaos on Norway cruise ship after engine failurehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/terrifying-videos-show-chaos-on-norway-cruise-ship-after-engine-failure-5640483/

Terrifying videos show chaos on Norway cruise ship after engine failure

While the Norwegian Red Cross is treating the injured, there are several others who continue to remain stuck on the ship.

Viking Sky ship, ship rescue, 1300 people stuck on ship, Norway cruise ship, Norway cruise ship evacuation, Norway cruise ship viral video, Norway cruise ship rescue operation, viral video, indian express, indian express news
Out of the 1373 passengers on the ship, 500 of them have been airlifted off to safety. (Source: Twitter)

Even though several have been airlifted, hundreds continue to be stranded in rough seas off Norway, after the ship Viking Sky sent out a distress signal after losing power on Saturday. According to a CNN report, the cruise ship, which reported an engine failure, is in rough seas in the Hustadvika area on the western coast of Norway.

Out of the 1,373 passengers on the ship, 500 of them have been evacuated to safety, BBC reported. “During the night, the sea was very rough. The boat rolled and rolled. And then we went to breakfast. And then we were going for the afternoon film show, and then the lights suddenly went out,” Derek Browne, who was on board with his wife Esther, told the news agency.

While the Norwegian Red Cross is treating the injured, there are several others who continue to remain stuck on the ship, which was on its way to Stavanger from Tromso. Passengers took to social media to share the status of the ship.

In the videos shared online, the ship is seen moving violently as the passengers struggle to hold ground due to the force of the sea and wind.

However, since the event, the cruise ship, which regained power on Sunday, is moving towards the nearest post with the help of tugboats, CNN reported.

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Crowd celebrating on Kerala street makes way for ambulance, garners praise online
2 Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister's doppelganger found in Pakistan
3 Bengaluru artist pays tribute to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman with a typewriter portrait