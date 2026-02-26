‘Zero warning’: Terrifying video shows sinkhole swallow 2 cars at busy intersection in US’s Omaha

The pickup truck driver managed to climb out of the sinkhole without assistance (Image source: @Dexerto/X)

A sinkhole suddenly opened at a busy intersection in the US city of Omaha, swallowing two vehicles at a traffic signal. According to The Guardian, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Midwestern city.

The dramatic video, recorded by security cameras operated by the University of Nebraska-Omaha Public Safety, has since gone viral. It shows a maroon Jeep SUV and a silver Dodge Ram pickup slowing to a stop before the ground beneath them suddenly collapses.

The Guardian reported that the drivers of the vehicles did not sustain injuries.

According to the police, the pickup truck driver climbed out of the sinkhole without assistance, and then helped bystanders rescue the SUV driver.