‘Zero warning’: Terrifying video shows sinkhole swallow 2 cars at busy intersection in US’s Omaha

A sinkhole suddenly opened at a busy intersection in the US city of Omaha, swallowing two vehicles at a traffic signal. According to The Guardian, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Midwestern city.
The dramatic video, recorded by security cameras operated by the University of Nebraska-Omaha Public Safety, has since gone viral. It shows a maroon Jeep SUV and a silver Dodge Ram pickup slowing to a stop before the ground beneath them suddenly collapses.
The Guardian reported that the drivers of the vehicles did not sustain injuries.
According to the police, the pickup truck driver climbed out of the sinkhole without assistance, and then helped bystanders rescue the SUV driver.
“We are grateful to them for jumping into action and quickly providing help,” Officer Sarah Martier, a spokesperson for Omaha police, said in a statement.
The intersection is near the University of Nebraska at Omaha, located around a lively district popular for its restaurants, retail stores, and movie theatre, The Guardian reported.
The sinkhole was caused by a water main break, according to information posted by Omaha Public Works.
Watch here:
A University of Nebraska camera captured the moment two vehicles fell into a sinkhole
Both drivers managed to escapepic.twitter.com/Rj964IhT7v
— Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 25, 2026
With over a million views, the video prompted a wave of reactions.
“Both drivers walking away from that is nothing short of a miracle,” a user wrote. “The way that truck backed up real quick and said “Nope” and That one lady getting out of the purple car was like move I’m here to help!” another user commented.
“Sinkholes are terrifying because there’s zero warning. Just normal… then gone,” a third user reacted. “That is a scary thing, can just happen out of nowhere,” a fourth user chimed in.