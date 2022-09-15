scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Terrifying flash flood experience for Florida souvenir shop customers. Watch video

Shop created a flash flood to give its customers an experience on the dangers posed by the climate crisis.

climate crisis, flash flood, Florida, flash flood experience, climate change, indian expressTo create an experience on the dangers posed by the crisis, a souvenir shop in Florida left its customers shocked by creating a flash flood inside the store

As the world grapples over the climate crisis with scorching heat waves and unusually heavy rainfall, several campaigns are under way to raise awareness and curb the crisis. To create an experience on the dangers posed by the crisis, a souvenir shop in Florida left its customers shocked by creating a flash flood inside the store. A video showing people getting terrified over the sudden flash flood inside the store has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Now This on Twitter shows customers checking out souvenirs related to the climate crisis. Meanwhile, water is seen gushing through the doors of the store, leaving them panicked and terrified.

Watch the video here:

The original video shared by The CLEO Institute features a message displayed in the store after the flash flood. “If a few inches can have this effect on you, imagine what a few feet can do. Florida could stop being Florida if we don’t take action soon. Rising seas, extreme heat and chronic flooding are already affecting us,” reads the message.

A customer is heard saying in the video that she was scared by the flash flood and added about the change the crisis could bring to Florida. “I feel like it could eventually disappear. It wouldn’t be like Sunshine State anymore. Like you said it would be like The Emergency State. Yeah!” she said.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced in the aftermath of floods and extreme heatwaves. A Reuters report said that over the past three months, flooding caused by monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Bangladesh and brutal heat waves seared parts of South Asia and Europe.

