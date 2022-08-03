scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Tennis ball size hail stones batter cars in Canada

A massive hailstorm hit the western province of Alberta in Canada on Tuesday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 6:48:05 pm
Tennis ball size hail stones canada, cars damaged massive hail storm canada, Alberta canada hail storm, video soft ball size hail, Indian ExpressThe intense storm that lasted for about 15 to 20 minutes caused much damage to vehicles.

On Tuesday, a massive hailstorm hit Alberta, a western province in Canada. It was reported by CBC News that the hailstorm was caused when a tornado hit the ground near the town of Coronation. Fortunately, despite the sudden storm, no serious injuries that required hospitalisation were reported.

However, what made Tuesday’s hailstorm unique was that it appeared suddenly with tennis ball-sized hail stones. The intense storm that lasted for about 15 to 20 minutes caused much damage to vehicles. As per Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the hail damaged 34 vehicles and caused three collisions.

ALSO READ |‘Not Shimla or Srinagar, this is Delhi’: Video of hailstorm in the city goes viral

After the storm subdued, people took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the freak weather incident. Many people shared chilling videos that showed how the hail stones crashed through their car’s windshields as people inside the vehicle covered their heads with their hands or purses.

Sharing pictures of their damaged car, a Twitter user wrote, “Got stuck in the huge hail storm at the bottom of Antler Hill between #reddeer and #Innisfail. Thankfully it’s just the vehicle that got damaged. Crazy stuff to experience though. #abstorm”.

Pat Boomer, a weather enthusiast and storm chaser shared pictures of the large hail stones against a measuring device and wrote, “A collection of large hailstones from out by Markerville Aug.1/22 Forgot my caliper so brought some home to measure. Largest is 75mm and 106g, smallest 51mm,51g. After some meltage. #abstorm @Albatrossoar @NHP_Reports”.

