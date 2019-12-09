Upset over being served ketchup, Tennessee woman pulls gun at McDonald’s employees

20-year-old Asai Vester was arrested after she allegedly pulled a gun at the restaurant’s employee for giving her ketchup instead of jelly. 20-year-old Asai Vester was arrested after she allegedly pulled a gun at the restaurant’s employee for giving her ketchup instead of jelly.

A McDonald’s customer was arrested in Tennessee after she pulled a gun at the fast food chain’s employees for being served the wrong condiment.

According to Fox News, 20-year-old Asai Vester ordered food through the drive-through and got upset when she was given ketchup instead of jelly. This led to an argument with the restaurant employees before she pulled out the gun.

As per local reports, Vester was arrested after the police viewed the CCTV footage. She was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

