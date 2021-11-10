‘Real hero’: Pastor tackles man waving gun during church service, pins him to the ground

A church pastor won praises online after he took down an armed man, who disrupted services and brandished a gun at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, US.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features a man getting up as the service is about to wrap up and waving a gun at the congregation while walking towards the altar. That is when pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana, who understood the severity of the situation, quietly moved behind the gunman and pinned him to the ground.

“He walked quickly and went up the altar and pulled out his gun,” pastor Ndikumana told NewsChannel 5. “I came to a moment where I was confused or didn’t understand what just happened. And he pointed a gun at us and I said to myself that we are already dead.” The pastor knew he needed to act fast. “It was either to die or grab him so that he doesn’t hurt anybody,” the pastor added.

Watch the video here:

The church leader further said that the gunman stayed for the entire service and only towards the end got up and waved the gun, adding that he was grateful to God that no one got hurt, the news website reported.

According to an NBC report, the suspect, identified as Dezire Baganda, was not a member of the Church but had attended service before. The 26-year-old has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, the report added.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many praising the pastor and calling him the “real hero”.