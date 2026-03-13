‘Wife lost her health insurance’: Elderly DoorDash driver forced out of retirement goes viral; internet raises $5,00,000 for him

An elderly DoorDash driver in Tennessee has touched hearts across the internet after a routine drop-off turned into an emotional viral moment. What began as a simple coffee delivery soon became a powerful story about financial hardship, dignity, and unexpected kindness, after a woman realised the man delivering her order had come out of retirement just to make ends meet.

The incident came to light when Brittany Smith received a Starbucks order at her home. Her doorbell camera captured the elderly man slowly making his way to the doorstep and carefully leaving the package. When she later watched the footage, she couldn’t shake off the thought of why someone of his age was still doing such physically demanding work, according to FoxNashville.

“I saw the video and just thought, why is someone his age still out here delivering food?” she reportedly said.

Concerned, Smith decided to learn more. After some effort, she managed to track him down and speak to him directly. During their conversation, the driver revealed he had already retired but had been forced back into work after his wife unexpectedly lost her job – along with her health insurance.

“I work because I have to. I don’t really want to,” he told her. “I was actually retired, but my wife lost her job at no fault of her own, which also means she lost her health insurance.”

Check out the video:

NEW: Internet users have raised $280,000 for an elderly man who became a DoorDash delivery driver to help pay for his and his wife’s bills. A Tennessee woman decided to take matters into her own hands when she saw the man delivering her Starbucks. “I work because I have to. I… pic.twitter.com/qWIXG8ZzSt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2026

With rising medical bills and daily living costs eating into their savings, the couple found themselves struggling to stay afloat. The man explained that after paying for medicines and basic expenses, they were left with almost nothing at the end of the month. Feeling there was no other option, he turned to gig work to survive.

Deeply moved by his situation, Smith shared his story online, hoping strangers might help ease the couple’s burden. She later started a fundraiser with a simple aim – to give them some financial breathing space and possibly help the driver retire again with dignity.

Her post quickly gained traction, resonating with thousands of people who saw their own parents or grandparents reflected in his struggle. Donations began pouring in from across the world, with supporters contributing both small and large amounts. Within days, the campaign had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, eventually reaching around $5,00,000.

‘America’s DNA’

Netizens also took to the comments section of the post to share their views.

One user wrote, “This actually so inspiring. I love stories like this. This is part of the DNA of America.”

Another user commented, “This story has gone viral because it highlights the ‘invisible poverty’ among America’s elderly. Driven by inflation and insufficient social security, many seniors are forced into grueling gig work well into their 80s. The massive response to the fundraiser shows a deep public empathy, with many seeing their own parents or grandparents in the driver’s struggle.”

A third person added, “This is the America we love, one where a Ring camera clip turns into a miracle. Let’s make sure we keep building a country where our seniors can actually afford to rest.”

Smith, at the end of the video, goes on to say, “We need to help all the elderly people of our communities who are struggling to walk, retire because they took care of us at one point of time, now it’s our turn.”