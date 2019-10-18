Couple gets four grandmothers as flower girls for wedding, photos go viral

Newlyweds Lyndsey and Tanner Raby were more than happy to share the spotlight on their wedding day with their four respective grandmothers, who were also their flower girls.

The Tennessee couple decided to have their grandmothers perform a task typically reserved for children and featured Tanner’s grandmother 70-year-old Joyce Raby, Lyndsey’s two grandmothers 72-year-old Betty Brown, and 76-year-old Wanda Grant, and her 90-year-old great-grandmother Kathleen Brown.

The 24-year-old bride told HuffPost that as soon she got engaged, she knew she had to involve her grandmothers on her special day.

The wedding became famous online after wedding photographer Natalie Caho shared various images of the wedding on her Instagram handle. Many appreciated the couple for their “sweet gesture”:

All four flower girls donned pale blue lace dresses with matching jackets and they also had a custom-made pouch with “here comes the bride” written on it.