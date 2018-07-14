Scottish beer company trolls Donald Trump with ‘tiny cans for tiny hands’ campaign during his visit

Taking a jibe at Donald Trump’s infamous remark insulting women’s genitals, they also came up with a hashtag, ‘Gram Em While You Can’. (Source: Tennent’s Lager/ Facebook) Taking a jibe at Donald Trump’s infamous remark insulting women’s genitals, they also came up with a hashtag, ‘Gram Em While You Can’. (Source: Tennent’s Lager/ Facebook)

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump headed to Scotland after a four-day state visit to the United Kingdom, even as protests against his visit to the country continue. The POTUS and the FLOTUS left Britain to spend the weekend preparing for his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ahead of Trump’s arrival, hundreds of people gathered in Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, to protest the U.S. president’s U.K. visit. In the meantime, to mark his visit to Scotland, a Scottish beer company has been offering customers ‘tiny’ cans of beer for the occasion.

Trump, who is reportedly spending the weekend at one of his private golf courses in Scotland before the summit, has been receiving a cold welcome there too. And amid such atmosphere, the campaign by Tennent’s Lager has left everyone in splits. In a campaign launched earlier this week, the poster shows a child-like hand wearing a large suit featuring an American flag cufflink — echoing the long-standing insults about the size of Trump’s hands.

Hey @realDonaldTrump There’s been a bit of a heatwave in Scotland recently, so if you get thirsty while you’re here… pic.twitter.com/0JJM0l68qE — Tennent’s Lager (@TennentsLager) July 12, 2018

“Tiny cans for Tiny hands” reads the tagline for the limited-edition 330 ml cans. Sharing the poster on their Facebook page, where it created a huge buzz, they wrote, “Very pleased to introduce our brand new 330ml cans. Perfect timing for a certain high profile state visit to Scotland, as luck would have it… 😉”. Taking a jibe at the US President they also added created a quirky hashtag, #GrabEmWhileYouCan — commenting on his infamous remark about grabbing women’s genitals.

Protests marred Trump’s UK visit with a 20-foot inflatable blimp made to look like a diaper-clad “Trump baby”. It is expected that protesters may fly the blimp in Scotland as well.

