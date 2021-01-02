scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

#TemperatureBlanket: People turn weather of 2020 into art project by knitting one row at a time

It all started in February, when a UK woman posted a picture of a woollen scarf she had knit throughout January, along with a card indicating different colours for different temperature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2021 4:28:55 pm
temperature blanket, temperature scarf, temperature knitted blanket, turning temperature change into blanket, social media challenge, viral news, indian expressPeople around the world are now sharing pictures of their temperature blankets or scarves online. (@porridgebrain, @jodiwilldare/Twitter)

A British woman’s New Year resolution for 2020 to knit everyday – using different coloured threads to indicate varying temperature – led to a unique community project worldwide, inspiring many others to do the same. Now, as the year ended, those who had participated in the project are showing off their woollen weaves online.

As many joined her to do the same during the long lockdown period last year, photos of temperature-themed knitted items have flooded the social media with hashtags #TemperatureBlanket, #TemperatureScarf. Around the world, many wrapped up the year with a temperature scarf — or blanket — documenting how weather varied each day for all of 2020.

“Well here it is: 2020’s weather. 3m, 732 rows (2 rows=1 day), 70,368 stitches, 1kg of wool,” Twitter user Josie George (@porridgebrain) whose resolution started the initiative wrote online while sharing the picture of the very long apparel.

It all started in February, when she posted a picture of a woollen scarf she knitted throughout January, along with a card indicating different colours for different temperature. “I decided that this year, every day, I would knit a row on a scarf to mark the corresponding daily temperature/weather of my town. It felt like a good way to engage with the changing climate and with the changing year,” she had said.

The idea had clicked with many on the micro-blogging site at the time and inspired them to start a similar knitting process to capture temperature change for the place they reside. Check out some of the popular entries here, and how people loved doing it . Many said it helped them relax during such trying times.

