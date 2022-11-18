‘Telling my nieces their favourite aunt is transgender’: Heartwarming reactions of two little girls win the internet

Revealing one’s gender after transition can be difficult for many. Fear of rejection and being judged often dampen the spirit of transgender persons. However, open conversation and compassion make room for acceptance. Two little girls have proven the same as they were left emotional after their “favourite aunt” revealed herself as a transgender person to them.

The heartwarming clip shared by Britney P Neang, a transgender person on Instagram shows her two nieces listening to her carefully. As Neang explains to them that she is a transgender person, the children are seen breaking down and melting into tears. One of them holds her affectionately, falls into her chest giving a warm hug. The children are seen deeply moved by her words.

Neang also wrote a heartwarming note while sharing the clip on Instagram. Pouring out love for her nieces, she wrote her nieces means the world to her and she has been raising them like they were her’s. Before she moved out of the place, she wanted to reveal the biggest secret of her life. She has been waiting for the children to grow up so that they can fathom what she says.

She wrote, “my niece brought tears to my eyes when she said ‘I feel bad for you’ I told her don’t feel bad for Aunty . I’m very happy to be their aunt . me being transgender don’t change the fact I will always be their aunt and I love them so much :) until this day they always call me on FaceTime and tell me about school and etc:).”

Neang’s Instagram bio says she is a transgender person from New Jersey, US. The text insert in the video read, “telling my nieces that their favorite aunty is transgender. Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 9,37,000 views and more than 37,000 likes on Instagram.

Internet users were also moved by the children’s reaction and one commented saying adults could learn from them for being non-judgemental. “Kids just get it! Curiosity and wonder, but never judgement. So many adults could learn a thing or two from kids,” read the comment. Another user wrote, “The way they’re listening with so much care in their eyes you can see how important you are to them. they love you.” A third user wrote, “I Cried So Heart Warming I Think She Feels Bad For That Fact That They Didnt Know All This Time And Couldnt Be There For You; In This Way Sooner Just Shows How Obviously The Love You All Share Is Unconditional And Now It Will Grow Stronger.”