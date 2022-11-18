scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

‘Telling my nieces their favourite aunt is transgender’: Heartwarming reactions of two little girls win the internet

Pouring out love for her nieces, Britney P Neang, a transgender person wrote her nieces means the world to her and she has been raising them like they were her's. Before she moved out of the place, she wanted to reveal the biggest secret of her life.

transgender tells her niece, transgender woman opens up to her niece, transgender video, indian expressInternet users were also moved by the children's reaction and one commented saying adults could learn from them for being non-judgemental.

Revealing one’s gender after transition can be difficult for many. Fear of rejection and being judged often dampen the spirit of transgender persons. However, open conversation and compassion make room for acceptance. Two little girls have proven the same as they were left emotional after their “favourite aunt” revealed herself as a transgender person to them.

The heartwarming clip shared by Britney P Neang, a transgender person on Instagram shows her two nieces listening to her carefully. As Neang explains to them that she is a transgender person, the children are seen breaking down and melting into tears. One of them holds her affectionately, falls into her chest giving a warm hug. The children are seen deeply moved by her words.

Neang also wrote a heartwarming note while sharing the clip on Instagram. Pouring out love for her nieces, she wrote her nieces means the world to her and she has been raising them like they were her’s. Before she moved out of the place, she wanted to reveal the biggest secret of her life. She has been waiting for the children to grow up so that they can fathom what she says.

She wrote, “my niece brought tears to my eyes when she said ‘I feel bad for you’ I told her don’t feel bad for Aunty . I’m very happy to be their aunt . me being transgender don’t change the fact I will always be their aunt and I love them so much :) until this day they always call me on FaceTime and tell me about school and etc:).”

Neang’s Instagram bio says she is a transgender person from New Jersey, US. The text insert in the video read, “telling my nieces that their favorite aunty is transgender. Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 9,37,000 views and more than 37,000 likes on Instagram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

Internet users were also moved by the children’s reaction and one commented saying adults could learn from them for being non-judgemental. “Kids just get it! Curiosity and wonder, but never judgement. So many adults could learn a thing or two from kids,” read the comment. Another user wrote, “The way they’re listening with so much care in their eyes you can see how important you are to them. they love you.” A third user wrote, “I Cried So Heart Warming I Think She Feels Bad For That Fact That They Didnt Know All This Time And Couldnt Be There For You; In This Way Sooner Just Shows How Obviously The Love You All Share Is Unconditional And Now It Will Grow Stronger.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:16:58 am
Next Story

Juhi Parmar shares how to make ‘homemade and natural almond aloe moisturiser’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement