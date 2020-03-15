Watch: American televangelist tries to cure viewers of coronavirus from TV studio

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland offered a lengthy prayer while he outstretched his oily arm towards the camera. Televangelist Kenneth Copeland offered a lengthy prayer while he outstretched his oily arm towards the camera.

Days before the Donald Trump administration declared national emergency to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a video clip of a prominent American televangelist claiming he can cure his viewers of the virus directly from the TV studio has gone viral.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland made the outlandish declaration on ‘Victory’ channel during a programme “Standing Against Coronavirus”. In the now-viral clip, Copeland was seen asking his viewers to touch the television screen in order to receive the spiritual healing.

Watch the video here:

Kenneth Copeland healed viewers of the coronavirus through their televisions last night. pic.twitter.com/8lwHufTIy4 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 12, 2020

With his right arm dripping in some sort of liquid, Copeland stretched it towards the camera and said, “Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing. Now say it: I take it. I have it. It’s mine. I thank you and praise you for it.”

At the end of the ‘ritual’, the Texas-based preacher said “I’m healed”, implying that he has healed everyone who was watching his show.

However, netizens were not quite impressed with the stunt as Copeland found himself under fire. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Does this mean I don’t need to purchase silver solution? pic.twitter.com/sIIuQtPxr1 — Greg (@GregAF19) March 12, 2020

Great, now a bunch of sick people are going to break quarantine. — Zoe (@Zoe_of_Elyon) March 12, 2020

And we thought we needed doctors.

🙄 — Carol M 🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️ 🌊🌊🆘️ (@cmc435) March 12, 2020

Rubbing hand sanitizer in my eyes right now after watching that. — Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) March 12, 2020

why is his hand all glistening and wet? — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) March 12, 2020

I know, I feel better now. pic.twitter.com/UUfZsRUTBT — Senior McGeezer (@McGeezer67) March 12, 2020

In a similar incident, another TV preacher had received flak for promoting a product that promises to cure the disease.

Pastor Jim Bakker, who hosts The Jim Bakker Show, told his viewers on February 12 that product a called ‘Silver Solution’ cures the virus. He was subsequently issued a warning letter by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.

Globally over 5,000 people have died from coronavirus outbreak. In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased to 107. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

