Saturday, January 09, 2021
Must Read

Telegram wins the internet as it pokes fun at Facebook, WhatsApp over new privacy policy

Following the hilarious post on Twitter, the platform's founder and CEO Pavel Durov also published a blog continuing the jibe saying that Facebook has employees dedicated to figure out why Telegram is so popular.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2021 5:08:50 pm
telegram messenger, telegram trolls whatsapp facebook, whatsapp privacy policy, users move to telegram, telegram users surge, viral news, funny news, tech news, indian expressFollowing the post, Telegram dominated conversation on Twitter.

As netizens continue to troll WhatsApp over its updated privacy policy, messaging app Telegram too joined the fun, taking a jibe at the messaging app and its parent company Facebook. It’s epic tweet is now winning the internet.

Using the popular two Spider-Man meme pointing at each other, Telegram superimposed the logos of Facebook and WhatsApp on the superheroes’ faces to join many as the two platforms are facing severe backlash on social media.

This tweet comes after WhatsApp announced earlier this week a revision to its privacy policy signalling further integration with Facebook over data sharing.

However, the trolling didn’t just end there with a tweet. Following the hilarious post on Twitter, the platform’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov on his Telegram channel also published a blog continuing the jibe.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I hear Facebook has an entire department devoted to figuring out why Telegram is so popular. Imagine dozens of employees working on just that full-time,” he wrote in his post. “I am happy to save Facebook tens of millions of dollars and give away our secret for free: respect your users,” he continued in the post talking about the debate surrounding WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Following the tweet and the CEO’s post, ‘Telegram’ started to dominate trends on Twitter, and many users on the platform joined the bandwagon. And if the meme tweet wasn’t enough, the messaging app came up with some witty replies to people commenting on the thread and it led to a hilarious conversation.

Check out all the buzz surrounding Telegram’s jibe on WhatsApp:

Here’s how netizens reacted to the tweet:

