Telegram wins the internet as it pokes fun at Facebook, WhatsApp over new privacy policy

Following the post, Telegram dominated conversation on Twitter.

As netizens continue to troll WhatsApp over its updated privacy policy, messaging app Telegram too joined the fun, taking a jibe at the messaging app and its parent company Facebook. It’s epic tweet is now winning the internet.

Using the popular two Spider-Man meme pointing at each other, Telegram superimposed the logos of Facebook and WhatsApp on the superheroes’ faces to join many as the two platforms are facing severe backlash on social media.

This tweet comes after WhatsApp announced earlier this week a revision to its privacy policy signalling further integration with Facebook over data sharing.

However, the trolling didn’t just end there with a tweet. Following the hilarious post on Twitter, the platform’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov on his Telegram channel also published a blog continuing the jibe.

“I hear Facebook has an entire department devoted to figuring out why Telegram is so popular. Imagine dozens of employees working on just that full-time,” he wrote in his post. “I am happy to save Facebook tens of millions of dollars and give away our secret for free: respect your users,” he continued in the post talking about the debate surrounding WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Following the tweet and the CEO’s post, ‘Telegram’ started to dominate trends on Twitter, and many users on the platform joined the bandwagon. And if the meme tweet wasn’t enough, the messaging app came up with some witty replies to people commenting on the thread and it led to a hilarious conversation.

Check out all the buzz surrounding Telegram’s jibe on WhatsApp:

Instagram Spiderman is trying to give pictures to J. Jonah Jameson. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 8, 2021

Sorry, any sentence that includes “rich stickers” and doesn’t include “Telegram” seems to make no sense… 🤪 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 8, 2021

It’s mostly a people app but if the goat can use a smartphone it’s welcome too. pic.twitter.com/uN9DQifvPj — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 8, 2021

I never miss a memeable moment — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 8, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to the tweet:

whoever is in charge of telegram’s social media, you’re doing a great job https://t.co/GCHNgiANgp — v (@vinoliia) January 8, 2021

to whoever handles the account ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Kni73EceWU — ꇙꋬꄲ꒐ꋪ ꋊꄲꄲꂵ꒐ 🏳️‍🌈⃤ (@SaoirNoomi) January 8, 2021