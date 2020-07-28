scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Worker in Dubai arranges petals on road in shape of heart, says it was for wife in India

Ramesh Gangarajan Gandhi, who works in the housekeeping staff of a firm, was photographed arranging the petals while cleaning a pavement and the photo has been widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2020 4:28:40 pm
Dubai, Telangana man, Heart with flowers, Trending News, Viral News, Indian Express news. The Telangana born man was planning to return to India, to visit his ailing father. However, the pandemic forced him to change plans. (Picture credit: Instagram/ thehappyboxofficial)

An Indian man working in Dubai was photographed arranging the petals of fallen flowers in the shape of a heart, and the photo has been widely shared on social media.

Ramesh Rangarajan Gandhi, who reportedly works in the housekeeping staff of a firm, was spotted by Nesma Farahat arranging petals in the shape of a heart while cleaning the pavement. She took a photo and shared it on Instagram.

However, after the picture was shared by ‘thehappyboxofficial’ handle on Instagram it was praised by many.

“The best thing we’ve seen all year #2020 a bittersweet moment.” the caption read

Take a look here:

“I was thinking about my wife when I made the heart. I miss her a lot, but I know she knows I love her and am always thinking of her,” Gandhi was quoted as saying in a Gulf News report.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to reports, the Telangana-born man had planned to return to India to visit his ailing father but was forced to change his plans on account of the pandemic.

