‘A day in Tehran during ceasefire’: Iran resident’s viral video shows calm daily life amid political tensions

Amid heightened tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, an Instagram video from a Tehran resident has struck a different chord online. Titled “A day in Tehran during ceasefire”, the clip, shared by a user named Estelle, captures an unexpectedly calm and everyday side of life in the Iranian capital—far removed from the recent images of missile strikes that have dominated the news.

In the video, Estelle is seen driving through a busy city road before stopping at a street vendor to buy a cat plushie. She later heads into a food court, where she picks up a baguette and Iranian biscuits. The video also shows her sampling Korean food from a stall, highlighting the city’s diverse offerings. As the day winds down, she visits an upscale hotel lounge, where people are seen relaxing and socialising, seemingly untouched by the tensions outside.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estelle W (@estelleeats__)

The clip has racked up over six lakh views, with many users sharing their thoughts. One comment read, “Beautiful!! They don’t show these in US or European countries, they just talk about people being poor, economy not being good, women not having freedom, I am not saying these problems don’t exist, I am just saying these problems are much more exaggerated by The West and Israel’s Media and those so called Iranians’ activists, then the chaos and economic challenges in US and Europe are minimized, not sure what percentage of Iranians know how challenging life is for low income and middle class families when you think about cost of living and average salaries. It really comes down to nickel and dime,”

Another user wrote, “I have been there for 14 days. It’s so much beautiful and peaceful. So much culture and beautiful architecture! Do visit.”

A third wrote, “I wish the war was over. I would love to visit. Looks amazing,” while someone else added, “This is wonderful, thanks for filming and sharing.”

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, US President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the conflict, just as the 60-day War Powers Resolution deadline expired on May 1.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said he was “not satisfied” with the offer, adding, “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to,” without going into specifics.

Iran, however, has indicated that it is now up to Washington to decide the next step. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran that “the ball is in the United States’ court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach”, stressing that Iran remains “prepared for both paths”.

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Disclaimer: While this content reflects personal experiences and viral social media perspectives on life in Tehran, it has not been independently verified and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Given the complex and evolving geopolitical situation, readers are encouraged to rely on official updates for matters concerning regional safety or diplomatic developments.