Teenagers saved from drowning in frozen lake in nick of time. Watch video

Some firefighters were training at the right place at the right time as they rescued two teenagers who fell through the ice in a lake in US’ Missouri.

A video of the incident shows the strenuous efforts made by the firefighters in pulling out the teenagers and carefully sliding them through the ice at the Creve Coeur Lake.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District posted about the rescue operation on its Facebook page. As the firefighters were undergoing training in ice rescue operations on February 9, one of their chiefs spotted two people running across the lake. And in less than 15 seconds, the ice broke and they fell inside.

The training exercise then turned into a real-life rescue operation. Four rescuers from the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crew along with the Pattonville Fire Protection District and Creve Coeur Fire Protection District ventured into the ice and rescued the teenagers promptly.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District also warned people to stay off the ice. “We ask one thing from everyone- Stay off the ice! These 2 were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds but not everyone is that lucky,” it wrote on Facebook.

The 5:18-minute video shared on YouTube channel MH Fire shows an elevated view of the frozen lake. The firefighters are seen scrambling to prevent the teenagers from drowning. They are then seen pulling up one of the teenagers amid broken ice and sliding through the frozen lake using a rope.

In a video shared by the BBC, one of the firefighters said, “When we approached them, they were definitely becoming hypothermic. One of the individuals was very very lethargic.”

Another firefighter said, “We went from kind of standing around talking about the ice to kind of rehashing what you have just done to actually having to get out there.”

The clip shared on February 9 has garnered more than 10,000 views so far and the rescue team has earned plaudits online. “Wow! These kiddos were very fortunate. So glad you all were there training and this had a positive outcome,” commented a user.