Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Teenager turns red as mother embarrasses him with a kiss during BBC interview

It did not take long for the innocent gesture to go viral on social media, with many mothers relating to the feeling. However, the red-faced teenager did not seem very amused with his mother as his fellow classmates giggled around him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 8:49:25 pm
mom kisses son on TV, mom embarrasses son, Mom son viral video, mom son meme, mom son viral gif, Has your mother ever embarrassed you? (Source: liarpoliticians2/YouTube)
Related News

Parents often shower their children with love and affection, seldom keeping the place in mind. While the gesture is quite innocent, it can sometimes put the child in an embarrassing situation. Something similar happened when a proud mom decided to kiss her son who was being interviewed for his exam results.

ALSO READ | This breastfeeding mother has the best response after being asked to ‘cover up’ at restaurant

Straight A student Fraser was being interviewed by BBC Breakfast presenter Catriona Renton about his Scottish higher exam results. However, his mother, who was standing behind the presenter, seemed to be too overwhelmed by the situation. Regardless of the camera and interview, she reached over to her child and kissed him on the cheek.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the innocent gesture to go viral on social media, with many mothers relating to the feeling. However, the red-faced teenager did not look very amused with his mother as his fellow classmates giggled around him. Here are some of the reactions the video garnered:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement