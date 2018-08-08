Teenager turns red as mother embarrasses him with a kiss during BBC interview

Has your mother ever embarrassed you? (Source: liarpoliticians2/YouTube) Has your mother ever embarrassed you? (Source: liarpoliticians2/YouTube)

Parents often shower their children with love and affection, seldom keeping the place in mind. While the gesture is quite innocent, it can sometimes put the child in an embarrassing situation. Something similar happened when a proud mom decided to kiss her son who was being interviewed for his exam results.

Straight A student Fraser was being interviewed by BBC Breakfast presenter Catriona Renton about his Scottish higher exam results. However, his mother, who was standing behind the presenter, seemed to be too overwhelmed by the situation. Regardless of the camera and interview, she reached over to her child and kissed him on the cheek.

It did not take long for the innocent gesture to go viral on social media, with many mothers relating to the feeling. However, the red-faced teenager did not look very amused with his mother as his fellow classmates giggled around him. Here are some of the reactions the video garnered:

Not sure Fraser appreciated this live on BBC breakfast this morning! But us mums just can’t help it .😂

Well done to Fraser and all young people getting their results in Scotland today. https://t.co/4KZTUSNaL6 — Deborah Cole (@Deborah98844485) August 7, 2018

When your mum finds out you won counsellor of the year 🙌👏 #iamCA https://t.co/EmNXgR7J2N — Camp America (@CampAmerica69) August 7, 2018

look at the colour in those cheeks ! if Mum is happy all is well 👍 — RH 🇬🇧 (@Snoozer95) August 7, 2018

It’s in the job description. Make sure you embarrass your children as often as possible — June Hayward (@junehayward568) August 7, 2018

