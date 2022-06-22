Teenager throws basketball from a plane into a moving hoop. Watch jaw-dropping video here

Netizens often go wow over clips showing incredible basketball shots as they scroll through social media platforms. Now, a 19-year-old’s jaw-dropping stunt has grabbed eyeballs online.

The teenager threw a basketball from a plane hovering over a field aiming at a moving basketball hoop 1,000 feet below.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the “insane basketball trick shot”. The teenager throws the basketball at a particular angle and it is seen falling right into the moving hoop. The teenager’s friends who are riding the hoop are seen thrilled with the perfect shot. Shot in a spectacular setting, the clip renders a visual treat with awe.

Watch the video here:

Shot from WAY downtown! This 19-year-old made the shot of a lifetime when he threw a basketball from a plane into a moving basketball hoop 1,000 feet below. 😮 pic.twitter.com/VMeZ9HMmoE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 22, 2022

“Shot from WAY downtown! This 19-year-old made the shot of a lifetime when he threw a basketball from a plane into a moving basketball hoop 1,000 feet below,” read the caption of the clip that has garnered more than 26,000 views on Twitter.

