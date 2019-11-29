Follow Us:
Teenager rescued after getting stuck in chimney trying to sneak back home

Girl stuck in chimney, Teenager rescued after getting stuck in chimney, Trending, Indian express news The firefighters were called to a south Phoenix home at around 5 pm on Wednesday where they found the teenager, who was stuck at the bottom of the chimney chute, which was sealed.

A 17-year-old was rescued by firefighters on Thanksgiving eve after getting stuck inside a chimney trying to sneak back into her house late at night.

According to Daily Mail report, firefighters were called to a south Phoenix home at around 5 pm on Wednesday where they found the teenager, who was stuck at the bottom of the chimney chute, which was sealed.

The firefighters, who climbed up the roof, took 45 minutes to rescue the girl. Though the teenager had no visible injuries, she was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation and later released.

Authorities said that the girl and her friend were locked out of her house after they were out late. The girl then tried to shimmy down the chimney tunnel, without realising that the bottom was sealed.

