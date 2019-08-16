Teenage surfer miraculously escapes after shark bites off chunk of his board

It was a regular weekend for 16-year-old Max Keliikipi surfing on the sea until he escaped a shark attack. Going to sea at dusk with his surfboard was nothing out of the ordinary. His recent endeavour on Sunday, however, turned into a scary one when a shark bit off a big chunk of his surfboard.

After driving home from work, Keliikipi, as usual, took out his board seeing the waves at Makaha Beach on Oahu, Hawaii. About 100 yards away from the shore, he saw something sticking out of the water, but “blending in with the reef,” he told CNN.

Initially what he presumed to be a turtle turned out to be a shark about 7 to 10-feet long, the young boy told the news outlet. According to reports, just to be safe, he jumped up sitting with his feet on the off-white board, not letting his legs dangle below the surface as easy prey for the aquatic predator.

However, the deadly predator went straight for him, ripping off a big part of the board and the jolt threw him off his surfboard. “It was literally, and I’m not exaggerating this at all. It was literally an inch or two from my feet,” he said KHON2 news.

Keliikipi, a junior lifeguard, said he tried to remain as calm as possible and swam quickly to shore and notified authorities. Luckily he did not sustain any injuries.

Lifeguards posted warning signs and monitored the area through Tuesday, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.