Watch: Firefighters rescue teenager who climbed tree to bring cat down

A 17-year-old teenager got himself in trouble while rescuing a cat who climbed up a tree inside a park in Indiana, US. As he found it difficult to descend the tree, a firefighting team was summoned to rescue him.

The teen, identified as Owen, climbed 35 feet into the tree at Holliday Park in north Indianapolis on March 4, as per the Indianapolis fire department’s Facebook post.

The fire department shared a video of the rescue operation where it showed the crew members setting up the rope system. The teenager was seen sitting holding the tree tight. One of the crew members reached near the teenager and attached the rope to him. Later, with the help of other crew members, he was lowered down to the ground. Meanwhile, the feline kept watching from the top of the tree.

Watch the video:



Some users praised the fire department crew while some others criticised them for not rescuing the cat. “Glad you got this young man to safety. Hope the cat decides to come down,” commented a user.

Owen later told the firefighters “he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety.” While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree, his position did not allow the same ease while getting down, as per the fire department.

The firefighting crew used a rope system to get the boy to the ground safely in an hour. He underwent medical examination and suffered from only a few scrapes.

“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but literally made no effort to climb down the tree,” the fire department added in their Facebook post.

An Associated Press report said the feline was rescued later by its owner who hired a private company.