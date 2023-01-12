scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Teen with cerebral palsy gets accepted to Harvard, actor Viola Davis shares his reaction video

Matthew Myslenski plans to major in Biology when he attends Harvard this fall.

Getting accepted into Harvard University is easily one of the most aspirational academic achievements. Now a reaction video of a 17-year-old teen Matthew Myslenski, a resident of US’ Connecticut, is going viral.

In the video Matthew, who has cerebral palsy, is seen sitting with his twin sister Magdalena in anticipation as they wait for the admissions email. When confetti appears on the computer screen, both siblings erupt into celebrations. In the video, Magdalena hugs her brother and exclaims, ‘No way’.

Matthew was able to secure admission into Harvard despite having cerebral palsy, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as a “group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance.”

This video was first posted on TikTok by Mattew’s school Woodstock Academy. Soon it began circulating across social media.

On Thursday, Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis posted this clip on her Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Commenting on this, an Instagram user wrote, “OMG i feel so proud. My brother had cerebral palsy for 30 years of his life before he left us, this just makes me imagine what his life could have been like. I’m so happy for this person. Great friggin job!”.

Matthew plans to major in Biology when he attends Harvard this fall. While talking to NBC Connecticut about his Harvard acceptance, he said, “I was completely in shock. I think it was just one of the best moments in my life.” He also added, “Not only did I have to challenge myself academically, but I also had to physically work to get to a point that I can do what I want to do”.

