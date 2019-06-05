Teen wins hearts after cancelling graduation party to feed pizzas to homeless

A young girl in Texas is winning hearts online after she cancelled her graduation party for a very noble cause. Houston resident Leanne Carrasco decided to have a unique celebration by throwing a party not for friends, but for homeless people at which they were fed pizzas.

Advertising

The event for homeless women and children was held at the Star of Hope Center in Houston. For the party, 95 pizzas were ordered for the centre’s 400 residents, and she also handed out personal hygiene bags.

Carrasco – who has volunteered at the shelter many times over the years – said it was important for her to organise the event since it was not fair that all don’t have the same opportunities. “Not a lot of people have the same options as me. It’s not fair,” she told CNN. “There are a lot of people who need help. So I give it.”

Instead of a graduation party, Waltrip HS Senior Leanne Carrasco asked family and friends to throw a pizza party for the homeless women and children @StarOfHope. They provided and served 95 pizzas and made and distributed 400 “toiletry bags”. pic.twitter.com/Oy0kucI5Yi — Scott Arthur (@ScottCArthur) June 3, 2019

And she wasn’t alone. A group of her friends got together to organise the event.

“In the month leading up to the party, they collected toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand wipes and deodorant. They packed them into 400 hygiene bags to hand out to residents of the shelter,” the report added.

Advertising

“I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care,” Leanne told Fox 11.

The young teenager now plans to study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa in order to give back to society.