Teen, who raised 60,000 pounds to help a six-year-old cancer patient, dies

When 19-year-old Rhys Langford found out he only has a few months to live after his bone cancer resurfaced despite extensive treatment, instead of drowning in despair the teenager decided to raise funds for another cancer patient.

According to the BBC, when Langford found out about Jacob, a six-year cancer patient, also from Ebbw Vale town in Wales, he expressed “his final wish” of doing something worthwhile for the younger child. Within a few months, Langford raised over 60,000 pounds (approximately Rs 44 lakh) for Jacob. Langford’s efforts have made it possible for Jacob to seek experimental treatment for neuroblastoma.

ALSO READ | Meet breast cancer survivor Cheryl Kire Achumi, who is motivating people to exercise and live healthy

Catherine Langford, the teenager’s mother, told the BBC, “It’s his (Rhys’s) final wish – he says ‘if they can’t save me, perhaps I can help save little Jacob and give him his life back.” She added, “For Rhys to be thinking of a little boy like that even though Rhys has been dealing with his own terminal prognosis, it takes my breath away.”

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Langford succumbed to cancer. The news of Langford’s passing has prompted a flood of tributes on social media, as people have been touched by the late teenager’s kindness.

It really is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you- Rhys Langford passed away yesterday evening after a long battle with cancer. Thank you all so much on behalf of his family for the support given to Rhys to reach his hero @KSI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BMjMZZhR5k — My Shining Star Children’s Cancer Charity 🌟 (@myshiningstaruk) February 9, 2022

A minute silence for Rhys Langford this evening 💔 Rest Easy Buddy 🇭🇺from all at Ebbw Vale RFC🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/zacaXaUD8H — Ebbw Vale RFC Youth (@ebbwyouth) February 9, 2022

For anyone wondering who “Rhys” is from KSI’s story. It’s Ryhs Langford, a kid who had cancer that JJ FaceTimed. May he Rest In Peace 🕊 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/68MAHfWthZ — Lord Ron (@Ron5817) February 9, 2022

💚| RIP RHYS LANGFORD We would like to pass on our sincere, heart felt condolences to Rhys’ family and friends at this really difficult time. Rhys’ remarkable act of kindness in his own time of need has inspired so many. We’re all unbelievably proud to call you one of our own! pic.twitter.com/0akLCFQQpI — RTB Ebbw Vale Football Club (@RTBEbbwValeFC) February 9, 2022

Rhys Langford closed his eyes for the last time last night.

Rhys’ legacy will forever live on in the memories of those who’s lives he touched, of which there were so many.

His selfless fundraising will help little Jacob continue his fight. £60,000 in his last weeks. More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x1xKcaPGat — Nathan Wyburn Artist (@NathanWyburnArt) February 9, 2022

Good luck to Brad & the team who are climbing Ben Nevis today to raise funds in support of Rhys Langford, age 19, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. Sadly, Rhys won’t be able to fulfil his dream of climbing Ben Nevis, so his friends are taking on the challenge for him🧡 pic.twitter.com/wj2o5dWqs4 — Bone Cancer Research Trust (@BCRT) February 9, 2022

An absolutely remarkable, totally selfless young man and such a devastating loss. Thinking of Rhys’ family today.https://t.co/Gl1LHGiV08 — Ross Rondel (@RondelRoss) February 9, 2022

Paying tribute to Langford, Jacob’s family wrote on Facebook, “I wanted to let everyone know that jacob’s hero Rhys has sadly passed away, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time, Fly high Rhys and we are all so proud and thankful for what you did for our Jacob”.