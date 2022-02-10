scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Teen, who raised 60,000 pounds to help a six-year-old cancer patient, dies

After Langford passed away, several social media users talked about the teenager’s kindness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 5:48:26 pm
Rhys Langford, died of bone cancer (osteosarcoma) on Tuesday (8 February 2022).

When 19-year-old Rhys Langford found out he only has a few months to live after his bone cancer resurfaced despite extensive treatment, instead of drowning in despair the teenager decided to raise funds for another cancer patient.

According to the BBC, when Langford found out about Jacob, a six-year cancer patient, also from Ebbw Vale town in Wales, he expressed “his final wish” of doing something worthwhile for the younger child. Within a few months, Langford raised over 60,000 pounds (approximately Rs 44 lakh) for Jacob. Langford’s efforts have made it possible for Jacob to seek experimental treatment for neuroblastoma.

Catherine Langford, the teenager’s mother, told the BBC, “It’s his (Rhys’s) final wish – he says ‘if they can’t save me, perhaps I can help save little Jacob and give him his life back.” She added, “For Rhys to be thinking of a little boy like that even though Rhys has been dealing with his own terminal prognosis, it takes my breath away.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Langford succumbed to cancer. The news of Langford’s passing has prompted a flood of tributes on social media, as people have been touched by the late teenager’s kindness.

Paying tribute to Langford, Jacob’s family wrote on Facebook, “I wanted to let everyone know that jacob’s hero Rhys has sadly passed away, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time, Fly high Rhys and we are all so proud and thankful for what you did for our Jacob”.

