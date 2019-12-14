Teen saved by Apple’s Siri after driving into icy Iowa river

Gael Salcedo was driving to college when his car hit an icy road and plunged into the Winnebago River. Gael Salcedo was driving to college when his car hit an icy road and plunged into the Winnebago River.

An Iowa teenager, whose car skidded off an icy road and then plunged into a river, was allegedly saved after his phone’s voice-activated assistant-Siri called 911 for help.

Gael Salcedo was driving towards his college when his car hit the icy road before falling into the freezing waters of Winnebago River.

Knowing that the car might sink any minute, the 18-year-old called out, “Hey Siri, dial 911,” in an attempt to locate his phone. Gael claimed that it was Apple’s voice-activated personal assistant that dialled 911. As per local reports, the Mason City Fire Department responded to the call and rescued Gael, who was later sent to a hospital. He’s reportedly fit.

This is not the first time an apple’s application is credited for saving lives. In September, a man credited apple’s smartwatch for saving his father’s life after its fall detection called emergency services when his father took a hard fall.

