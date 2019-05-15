Teen puts QR code on graduation hat that links to list of shootout victims

A teenager recently came up with a poignant gesture on her graduation ceremony to highlight mass shootings in US schools and colleges. The high school senior from Ohio, Gina Warren, decorated her graduation cap with a QR code that when scanned shows people a list of students killed in shootouts in US high schools.

Advertising

The list, compiled by Warren, starts with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and ends with last week’s STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in suburban Denver.

i decorated my graduation cap pic.twitter.com/FBzQ8BTIxo — Gina (@Gi10eight) May 9, 2019

The video has been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter. It shows the decorated cap being scanned on an iPhone. The code redirects the user to a page titled “I graduated. These high school students couldn’t.”

The touching tribute moved many online and many requested Warren to share the QR code so that they too can customise their caps to do the same. Many lauded her for the innovative idea to honour the victims and starting a serious conversation about gun control measures in the country.

This.

Thank you @Gi10eight for such a creative, simple, but powerfully driven message. https://t.co/YgM3b6wmc4 — deem (@deem33006557) May 15, 2019

This is AMAZING!!

My heart is so warmed by people who think beyond themselves and their own accomplishments. https://t.co/k6GZgIO5yR — Maurita Schut 🇨🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@dewdropsnmanna) May 15, 2019

Powerful. The young people are clear — it is way, way past time to do something different. https://t.co/2lykhoN2y4 — Dr. J. LeBlanc (@GreyMatterPhD) May 15, 2019

Go on, scan that code. What a powerful statement. The resilience of our young generation is so inspiring. https://t.co/BH8ZHUVNRv — Niki Cheong (@nikicheong) May 14, 2019

This is the most important graduation cap I’ve ever seen. 😞💜 https://t.co/CWWScPlUqP — Lottie. (@S1owRiot) May 14, 2019

That this is necessary sickens me. When are we going to take our country back? https://t.co/LUlRbVYFc5 — Rick Stelter ITMFA (@RickStelter) May 13, 2019

Brilliant, but sad and infuriating that you had to do this. https://t.co/LNi4tWVQuz — JustAnotherEmily (@EmilyMarkulis) May 14, 2019

Wow, what an innovative and creative way to inspire folks. Thank you for remembering those we lost and reminding people why we have to fight to end gun violence. You are what this country needs more of. Congratulations on your graduation! https://t.co/uGdLtcl1s1 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 13, 2019

Heartbreaking to see so many names scrolling. Vote to end gun violence. https://t.co/gIGzX4HZY4 — LindaGordonHengerer (@VeroWriter) May 11, 2019

Do you remember a time when graduation caps could be silly, funny, proud, happy?

Now they are memorials to classmates who have died in school shootings.

Listen to .@Gi10eight: VOTE. #ThisIsOurLane https://t.co/QcehWRzFAg — Meenakshi Bewtra (@DrsMeena) May 11, 2019

This shouldn’t be necessary in a civilized Nation that protects its children. Nevertheless, thank you for doing this. https://t.co/Qq9eXLC1Dz — Rob Engle (@rawbengal) May 11, 2019

This is well done. Unfortunately the people who need to see this don’t care & will still do nothing. Thank you for putting their names out there. They’ll be with you in your heart walking across that stage. Congratulations to you & thank you for this. ♥️ https://t.co/y1QlgtocBf — 55 tater-tots (@Taminator55) May 11, 2019

Thank you for including the Santa Fe victims. My hometown is Santa Fe, Texas and I’m glad you remember them because so many don’t. — Mackenzie*ENDGAME SPOILERS* (@MacSuzBax) May 10, 2019

Thank you for remembering the Chardon High victims. It was so long ago, few people do. It happened so close to my home, it shook our county for a long time. Thank you. — Shelby Barron (Potter) (@Shelby___Barron) May 10, 2019

“I wanted to send a message to everybody who saw it that no matter where you stand politically … it all boils down to the fact that these kids won’t be able to attend class or attend prom or attend graduation,” Warren told the Washington Post