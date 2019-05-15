Toggle Menu
Teen puts QR code on graduation hat that links to list of shootout victimshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/teen-puts-qr-code-on-graduation-cap-that-scans-to-show-school-shootout-victims-5729241/

Teen puts QR code on graduation hat that links to list of shootout victims

The list, compiled by Warren, starts with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and ends with last week's STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in suburban Denver.

us gun violence, us school shooting, teen graduation cap us mass shooting, qr code USA mass shooting victims, viral news, good news, indian express
Gina Warren’s beautiful tribute has left many emotional online.

A teenager recently came up with a poignant gesture on her graduation ceremony to highlight mass shootings in US schools and colleges. The high school senior from Ohio, Gina Warren, decorated her graduation cap with a QR code that when scanned shows people a list of students killed in shootouts in US high schools.

The list, compiled by Warren, starts with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and ends with last week’s STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in suburban Denver.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter. It shows the decorated cap being scanned on an iPhone. The code redirects the user to a page titled “I graduated. These high school students couldn’t.”

The touching tribute moved many online and many requested Warren to share the QR code so that they too can customise their caps to do the same. Many lauded her for the innovative idea to honour the victims and starting a serious conversation about gun control measures in the country.

“I wanted to send a message to everybody who saw it that no matter where you stand politically … it all boils down to the fact that these kids won’t be able to attend class or attend prom or attend graduation,” Warren told the Washington Post

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Songs of dissent: Why protest music is becoming a rage this election season
2 Video: IPL final livestreamed at wedding reception, guests celebrate as Mumbai wins
3 Heartwarming video of a little karate boy refusing to give up is going viral