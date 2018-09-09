Teen kicked out of Trump’s rally for ‘overly-dramatic’ expressions says they were ‘completely genuine’

The 17-year-old Tyler Linfesty became quite a sensation after many people watching the speech noticed his overly dramatic reactions. (Source: Reuters) The 17-year-old Tyler Linfesty became quite a sensation after many people watching the speech noticed his overly dramatic reactions. (Source: Reuters)

A teenager was removed from a Donald Trump rally in Montana after he was spotted pulling faces during the US president’s televised speech. Standing behind Trump, the teen was seen raising his eyebrows in surprise, smirking and even mouthing messages. A video of the speech has gone viral on social media.

Tyler Linfesty, 17, became quite a sensation after many people watching the speech noticed his overly dramatic reactions. However, the high school student told KTVQ that his facial expressions were in response to what Trump was saying and were completely natural. “I knew what faces I was making, but those faces were completely genuine. I was not trying to make those faces, those were just faces that came out when I heard what he was saying. Some stuff I agreed with, some stuff I disagreed with. When I disagreed, it was pretty apparent,” he told the news channel.

According to a Daily Mail report, Linfesty and his friends were randomly picked up to stand behind Trump during the rally. He told the news company that he had won VIP tickets and even met the President for a photo-op before the rally began. “When people signed up to go to the rally, their names were placed into a draw and I was chosen. Because I won, I got an opportunity to meet the president,” he said.

Many people referred to Linfesty as the ‘man wearing a plaid shirt’ till the time he was identified.

