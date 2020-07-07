Have you seen this US teen’s coronavirus-themed prom dress made of duct tape

According to a Facebook post by her mother, Suzy Smith Manker, Peyton’s dress is based is inspired by the coronavirus and aims to tell a story. According to a Facebook post by her mother, Suzy Smith Manker, Peyton’s dress is based is inspired by the coronavirus and aims to tell a story.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has led to many a plans going haywire, a US teen, who could not take part in a prom outfit scholarship contest, decided to instead “document a part of history” in her dress.

Peyton Manker, 18, who was creating a prom outfit of duct tape to win a scholarship contest, was left gravely disappointed due to the cancellation of the event.

However, undeterred, the 18-year-old decided to continue her quest and inculcate of how people have been affected due to Covid-19 in her dress. According to a Facebook post by her mother, Suzy Smith Manker, Peyton’s dress is based is inspired by the coronavirus and aims to tell a story.

“For the past four months, Peyton has been working on a duct tape dress to enter in a contest. I knew she was artistic, but I am amazed to see the results of her dress! She based it all on the coronavirus and it tells a story. Whatever the outcome of the contest, I am so proud of her hard work and perseverance,” she wrote while sharing several pictures of her daughter’s dress.

The coronavirus-themed dress, which has now gone viral on social media, features several images, showcasing how the pandemic has altered our lives. The dress also has pockets and is paired with a face mask. Peyton also has a Facebook page by the name ‘Peyton Manker Covid19 2020 Prom Dress’, encouraging people to vote for her to win the scholarship.

Since going viral, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many praising the teen for her creativity.

