A delivery woman who followed a teen’s ‘additional instructions’ gets praise on social media

An online shopping portal’s delivery person diligently all the unusual ‘additional instructions’ the teenage customer had sent, and she is getting a lot of praise on social media for it.

Lynn Staffieri of Delaware was surprised to see a video recorded on her doorbell camera. In the video, an Amazon employee is seen saying ‘Abracadabra’ after leaving the package on their porch and sprinting away quickly.

She explained that it was her youngest son’s mischievous idea to put that instruction, and Staffieri thanked the delivery person for following it.

“It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn’t,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

She also put up a screenshot of the request that had been filled by her 13-year-old that said, “knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

The video has been shared over 27,000 times and viewed over 2 million times. Many praised the delivery woman and asked the company to give her a bonus.

“It was just the first thing that came to mind, and I thought it would be funny to hear someone say that,” Jacob Staffieri, the teenager who made the request, told CNN.

The report said he had set it as a default instruction about a month earlier and had completely forgotten about it.

Staffieri said in her post that Amazon informed her that the female employee has been traced and soon might be rewarded.

