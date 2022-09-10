‘That is incredible’: Teen girl wins race despite falling in the beginning

In an incredible moment, a girl showed never-say-die spirit to win a race despite falling in the beginning of the race. A video of her incredible feat was posted on Instagram and it would leave you inspired.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement Friday and it has received more than 7.52 lakh views. The girl named Abby didn’t have a great start and fell at the second hurdle. But instead of giving up, she quickly got back on her feet and sprinted to catch her opponents. Showing grit and determination, she caught up with the other competitors and eventually won the race.

“GO, ABBY, GO! Despite falling toward the beginning of the race, Abby still finds it in her to win the race! It’s not over ‘til it’s over… you got this! Old Tappan Track & Field,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post received many comments with netizens in awe of the girl. “Wait what? That is incredible,” read a comment. “This was so satisfying to watch,” wrote a user. “Imagine if she had lost her focus after her fall! But she did it!! Great job!” said another. “Abby said, nope, you’re not going to catch me slipping for long! I got this win!” posted another netizen.

USA Today identified the girl in the video as Abby Dennis of Old Tappan High School in New Jersey, United States. She won the 100-metre hurdles at the Bergen County Championships in May.