Saturday, March 28, 2020
Friends, family celebrate teen’s last chemotherapy session with social distancing

Twitter user April Danz shared an inspiring story of how her friends and family organised a welcome party for her daughter who just returned home after her last leg of chemotherapy.

Published: March 28, 2020 12:50:34 pm
A heartwarming video of people practising social distancing while welcoming a teenage girl from her last chemotherapy session is doing the rounds of the internet

When actor-director John Krasinski took to Twitter and asked people to share a good/inspiring story, one person posted the heartwarming video. Krasinski described it as” one of the greatest things” he’s seen.

“My daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her!” she wrote in reply to Krasinski’s tweet.

Danz’s video shows her daughter Coco sitting in the car and delightedly looking on as she passes by a line of cars of people who had assembled to welcome her back. People stood with balloons and signs but maintained distance from her given her reduced immunity, that puts her at risk from Covid-19.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

The US has over 100,000 coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump invoked wartime powers to force a private company to make medical equipment. Approximately 60 per cent of the country is in lockdown, and the US President signed the largest stimulus package in US history, worth $2 trillion.

In India, the total number of cases rose to 873, with 775 active cases. There have been 19 fatalities. with Kerala reporting its first fatailty due to the virus Saturday. (Track live updates)

