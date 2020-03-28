Friends, family celebrate teen’s last chemotherapy session with social distancing

In the video, Danz’s daughter Coco can be seen sitting in the car delighted as she passes through the people who have assembled to welcome her. In the video, Danz’s daughter Coco can be seen sitting in the car delighted as she passes through the people who have assembled to welcome her.

A heartwarming video of people practising social distancing while welcoming a teenage girl from her last chemotherapy session is doing the rounds of the internet

When actor-director John Krasinski took to Twitter and asked people to share a good/inspiring story, one person posted the heartwarming video. Krasinski described it as” one of the greatest things” he’s seen.

Twitter user April Danz shared an inspiring story of how her friends and family organised a welcome party for her daughter who just returned home after her last leg of chemotherapy.

“My daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her!” she wrote in reply to Krasinski’s tweet.

Danz’s video shows her daughter Coco sitting in the car and delightedly looking on as she passes by a line of cars of people who had assembled to welcome her back. People stood with balloons and signs but maintained distance from her given her reduced immunity, that puts her at risk from Covid-19.

Watch the video here:

#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

Many who came across the video praised the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Well this is one of the greatest things I’ve seen. Welcome home Coco!! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

This is what the internet needs more of — Bayou Boy (@BayouBeasley) March 26, 2020

This is the best thing I’ve seen in 2020. God bless you and Coco! — Buy guns and ammo (@WiWxSchw) March 25, 2020

Way to go Coco! What lovely community — That effort (@donnakaye2014) March 26, 2020

God bless Coco and happy trails — Mad Dog 20 20 (@DennisBonner19) March 26, 2020

Welcome hime Coco keep up the good work love being sent to you from Georgia- — Beth Bennett (@Caianne16) March 26, 2020

Congrats Coco!!! — Joe America 🇺🇸 (@Myraceisamerica) March 26, 2020

Come on God! We really need this kid. Little help here. — Ben Fireball (@BenFireball1) March 26, 2020

The US has over 100,000 coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump invoked wartime powers to force a private company to make medical equipment. Approximately 60 per cent of the country is in lockdown, and the US President signed the largest stimulus package in US history, worth $2 trillion.

In India, the total number of cases rose to 873, with 775 active cases. There have been 19 fatalities. with Kerala reporting its first fatailty due to the virus Saturday. (Track live updates)

