Teen breaks his own Guinness World Record for solving Rubik’s cube blindfolded

A teenager from the US has smashed his own Guinness World Record (GWR) for solving a Rubik’s cube blindfolded for the fastest time. Tommy Cherry solved the Rubik’s cube in just 14.67 seconds at the World Cubing Association’s (WCA) Florida Fall 2021 competition in December 2021.

In a video shared by GWR on YouTube, Cherry can be seen solving the Rubik’s cube at lightning speed. Amazed netizens marvelled at his speed in the video. “The way he flips the blindfold down? I could never be that cool,” commented a user.

In August 2021, Cherry set the world record in 15.27 seconds.

Cherry was cited as saying by GWR that he felt amazing to have the world record. “It was such a great moment when all the time and effort I have put in over the years finally paid off the first time I broke the world record,” he said.

Cherry has been practising solving the puzzle for six and a half years now. “I actually remember the exact day I learned how to solve a cube – July 30, 2015. It took me a few weeks after that to memorise all the steps so that I could solve the cube without needing the assistance of a tutorial,” he told GWR.

He then set an aim to solve it blindfolded in early 2016. After realising that he has been solving the cube on par with world record time, he next set on his endeavour for creating a world record.

Cherry is not going to settle down even after his latest world record. He now aims for the world record for solving the 4x4x4 cube blindfolded and/or the 5x5x5 cube blindfolded, according to the GWR website.