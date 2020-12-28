scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Watch: Father gets teddy bear that has sound of his deceased son‘s heartbeat

Since being reshared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 2.5 million times, with more than 20,000 people commenting on it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2020 5:09:34 pm
teddy bear with late son‘s heartbeat, teddy bear heartbeat recording, father reaction, organ donation, viral video, Indian Express news.“Dakota’s heartbeat,” he reads overwhelmed with emotions, before pulling out an adorable teddy bear that has 'Best Dad Ever' written on its shirt. (Photo: Rex Chapman/Twitter)

A video of a man being gifted a teddy bear that has the sound of his late son’s heartbeat is being widely shared on social media. The toy was shared with the boy’s father by the man who received the teenager’s heart.

The video, originally shared by Stephanie Reid on Facebook in February showed her husband John Reid in tears after opening the package he received from Robert O’Connor, the recipient of his 16-year-old son’s heart.

The video was recently reshared by Former basket player Rex Chapman and is once again doing the rounds of social media.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the video, John is seen reading a note that was placed inside a box.

“I went for my one-year check-up this past week. While we were there the staff made arrangements with the echocardiogram team…,” John reads.

“Dakota’s heartbeat,” he reads, before pulling out a teddy bear that has “Best Dad Ever” written on its shirt.

He then squeezes the bear’s paw and holds it close to his ear, listening to the heartbeat that was recorded onto a device inside it.

Take a look at here:

Since being reshared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 2.5 million times, with more than 20,000 people commenting on it.

According to a Daily Mail report, Dakota Reid was killed in a crash in January 2019 when he was riding with a driver who pulled out in front of an SUV.

According to the report, Dakota’s organs helped save a farmer who needed a kidney and pancreas, and a 21-year-old man who can now see due to his eyes.

