Watch: Father gets teddy bear that has sound of his deceased son‘s heartbeat

A video of a man being gifted a teddy bear that has the sound of his late son’s heartbeat is being widely shared on social media. The toy was shared with the boy’s father by the man who received the teenager’s heart.

The video, originally shared by Stephanie Reid on Facebook in February showed her husband John Reid in tears after opening the package he received from Robert O’Connor, the recipient of his 16-year-old son’s heart.

The video was recently reshared by Former basket player Rex Chapman and is once again doing the rounds of social media.

In the video, John is seen reading a note that was placed inside a box.

“I went for my one-year check-up this past week. While we were there the staff made arrangements with the echocardiogram team…,” John reads.

“Dakota’s heartbeat,” he reads, before pulling out a teddy bear that has “Best Dad Ever” written on its shirt.

He then squeezes the bear’s paw and holds it close to his ear, listening to the heartbeat that was recorded onto a device inside it.

Take a look at here:

His 16-year-old son died in a car accident. They donated his organs. The recipient of the heart sent the father a gift… pic.twitter.com/0rND8sHaRc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 27, 2020

Since being reshared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 2.5 million times, with more than 20,000 people commenting on it.

That is the most beautiful gift I have wver seen. A Father receiving a recording od his Son’s donated heart that is now keeping another person alive. 🤗❤️🤗❤️Honors and Blessings to the Fathers jesture of donating his Son’s organs🥰🤗 — Rene’ Felton Besozzi (@besorene) December 27, 2020

❤❤❤ Bless that man, his family and his son. In tragedy comes beauty. Amazing how 1 person can affect so many. — Tommy Dillon (@tpd1313) December 27, 2020

As the mom of an organ donor, thank you. We’ve had the blessing of connecting with other organ recipients but sadly, have never heard from the young man who received my son’s heart. — Ludanmama (@ludanmama) December 27, 2020

The greatest gift of love given under extreme conditions. Please be an organ donor. ❤️❤️❤️ — wellwhatnow (@wellwhatnow) December 27, 2020

My dad was a heart transplant recipient. The donor was a 24 year old only child, his mother donated his heart to my dad. It was the kindest most generous gift a grieving parent could give. Dad was able to live another decade and meet all his grandchildren. Donate your organs! ❤️ — Rhonda Bajko (@RhondaBajko) December 27, 2020

My 9 year old was a donor. It makes a bit of the pain of his loss less for me and for his father to know his death was a service to those to whom he donated. — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) December 27, 2020

Our son died in July. An accident. He was an organ donor…it was his wish. 7 of his vital organs went to people many of whom had been waiting for a long time.

It is the gift of life.

I encourage everyone to sign up to be a donor.

This video is why.❤️ — HonorGuardLady/ButCallMeBarb☺️ (@ln3ldy) December 28, 2020

I’m so very sorry for your loss. Thank you for honoring his wish and for saving so many lives. Sending lots of love 💜 — kristin (@ohheyitskristin) December 28, 2020

Amazing gift, gesture and such a powerful moment for that Dad, family. 😋🥲 — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) December 28, 2020

I was a stem cell recipient from an anonymous donor (now a friend). Thank you for telling your story and bringing awareness. — Todd Adams (@ToddDavidAdams) December 27, 2020

We donated my sons organs. The family of the recipient of his heart wrote to me telling me of their sons sudden change in his maths and science ability and love of heavy metal and rap. All things my son was good at and loved. Such an amazing gift to give- life. ❤️ — cathryn farnsworth (@catfarnsworth) December 27, 2020

As an organ donor family, this warmed my heart. I’ve wondered for 27 years if the organs donated from our little girl are still keeping the recipients well. — Happy Canadian (@macarthur54) December 27, 2020

According to a Daily Mail report, Dakota Reid was killed in a crash in January 2019 when he was riding with a driver who pulled out in front of an SUV.

According to the report, Dakota’s organs helped save a farmer who needed a kidney and pancreas, and a 21-year-old man who can now see due to his eyes.