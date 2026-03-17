Techie quits job with $6,000 savings to become content creator, tries 60-day TikTok experiment: ‘Best decision ever’

Camillia Nwokedi, 28, took a significant risk in 2025 when she walked away from the security of her tech career to focus entirely on content creation. In an interview with Business Insider, she reflected on how she began the journey with just $6,000 in savings and a modest TikTok audience. While the transition brought moments of isolation and emotional strain, she believes it ultimately became one of the most rewarding choices she has made.

Before moving into the creator space, Nwokedi worked at Accenture between late 2019 and 2021. Her interest in cryptocurrency started during that period. “Bitcoin was popping off at the time, and I started getting the itch to get into crypto,” she told Business Insider. She began immersing herself in podcasts and networking within the crypto community to understand the industry better.

Her career took a new turn in 2022 when she connected with the CEO of a bitcoin rewards startup and was offered a role as a special ops agent. “The team was really amazing, and I had a lot of senior responsibility, which I loved,” she recalled. Alongside her professional responsibilities, she continued building her online presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she shared content around optimisation, self-belief, and competence.

By mid-2025, the startup she was part of was getting ready for a sale—a turning point that made her reassess her own ambitions. “I had helped scale and sell for other people, but now it was time to give myself that opportunity,” she said.

Before fully stepping away from her job, Nwokedi tested the waters with a 60-day TikTok experiment. During this period, she uploaded daily videos in which she pretended to behave like a Sim character from a video game. “My audience significantly grew in that period, which gave me confidence that I’d be able to make life as a content creator work,” she told Business Insider.

She also believes mindset can sometimes outweigh financial security when starting something new. “There are two necessary components for creating a startup: finances and self-belief. And sometimes, if you don’t have the financial component, your self-belief can make up for that gap.”

When she finally made the leap, Nwokedi had $6,000 available in liquid savings, while keeping around $30,000 in her retirement account untouched. She also created a research and development fund in case she needed professional coaching or branding advice—something she hasn’t had to use so far.

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Running a solo venture meant taking on multiple responsibilities, which led her to design a structured weekly routine. “I looked at all the roles that I would have to maintain and decided to split my week into days dedicated to each role. I have CEO day, COO day, CMO day, and more,” she said.

To stay organised and avoid burnout, she dedicates Tuesdays to consulting and operational work, maintaining a rhythm similar to a traditional work schedule. “I also give myself quarterly goals or KPIs, which has been comforting. It adds familiarity and structure to a space that is entirely new territory for me.”

Even with growing success, she acknowledges that pursuing this path hasn’t been easy. The independence of building something on her own has often felt lonely and emotionally demanding. Still, she urges others who feel drawn toward change to listen to that inner push. “If you’re considering leaving your job or making a big leap, don’t ignore that feeling or settle. People often stay as close to their dreams as possible without actually going after them directly,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey from limited savings to a thriving creator career, Nwokedi remains convinced she made the right choice. “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made, and I hope others can have the experience of pursuing what they want as directly as possible.”