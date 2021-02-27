scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Viral video: Tearful delivery driver fearing homelessness gets $50,000 in donations

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 27, 2021 2:46:40 pm
Seattle delivery drivers viral video, riley elliott, delivery driver viral video, UberEats, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsGarnering over 3 million views, the clip prompted netizens to discuss the low wages paid to delivery drivers.(Source: SaintsCrossing/Twitter)

A heartbreaking video of a tearful delivery driver requesting customers to tip him after ordering has earned enormous support online after it went viral on social media.

The 56-second clip, which was originally shared on TikTok, featured Riley Elliott, a Seattle native who shifted to Las Vegas to escape the high rent in his city. However, when Elliott’s fiancée lost their job, he began working as a delivery driver for Uber, Q13 FOX reported.

In the viral video, which was reshared by @SaintsCrossing on Twitter, an emotional Elliott is heard sharing an incident where he took 45-minutes to deliver an order, which cost him $3 in parking fees, to be tipped an amount of $1.50.

Watch the video here:

“It doesn’t matter that I’m working multiple jobs, it doesn’t matter that I rarely sleep and can barely afford to feed myself,” Elliot can be heard saying in the video.

Post the virality of the video, many reportedly reached out to help Elliott to prevent him from going homeless, including soccer club Seattle Sounders, which made a generous donation.

“They sent a $500 donation to my Venmo, I believe, and from there it caught in with Sounders’ fans and from there it started this awesome camaraderie,” Elliot told the news website. He also received over $50,000 in donations, out of which he donated to others in need, he added.

Garnering over 3 million views, the clip prompted netizens to discuss the low wages being paid to delivery drivers.

