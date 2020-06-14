scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

‘Final goal’: Teammates give an emotional tribute to footballer killed in Mexico

Viral footage shows a young boy kicking a football at the casket that redirects it to the makeshift goal as those gathered around break into an applause.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 14, 2020 6:24:12 pm
mexico footballer shot dead by police, Alexander Martinez shot dead oaxaca, police oaxaca teenger killed, footballer final goal coffin, viral news, indian express The moving video left everyone teary eyed online. (Source: @tvbus/ Twitter)

In a touching tribute to a 16-year-old Mexican-American teenager, his teammates at a junior football club let him score a final goal ahead of his funeral. The sad, yet poignant moment was caught on camera and is now going viral.

Alexander Martínez Gómez was shot in the head by the police in southern Mexico in an alleged case of mistaken identity.

Before his funeral on Thursday, Martinez’s coffin was placed on a small ground and angled in front of a goal post in Acatlan de Perez Figueroa. Viral footage shows a young boy kicking a football at the casket that redirects it to the makeshift goal as those gathered around break into an applause.

In the final moments, his teammates can be seen surrounding the casket and hugging it in a huge outpouring of emotion.

Watch the video here:

As the clip went viral, it left many teary-eyed online across the globe.

The young boy played for the lower-division side of Academics de la Universidad del Golfo de Mexico in Orizaba, Veracruz. He was studying at the university after getting a scholarship, ESPN quoted Martinez’s mother Virginia Gomez as saying. However, he returned to Acatlan because training had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ESPN reported.

His death has kicked off an uproar in his hometown and people online have been campaigning against police brutalities in the country. With #JusticiaParaAlexander, people have sought strict actions against the police officers responsible for his death.

According to local news agency Quadratín, he as shot from a patrol car by police in an incident that also left his friend injured. “They were in a petrol station buying a soda when they were shot. Because these 15- and 16-year-old boys were scared, they ran,” a cousin of the boy, Dulce Darián told Reforma newspaper.

Prosecutors in Oaxaca have opened an investigation into the shooting in the town of Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa, but provided no details.

However, this is not the first time such a moment went viral. In 2017, something similar happened when a group of friends in Venezuela honoured a 18-year-old by setting up a ‘final goal’ in a football game before his funeral.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement