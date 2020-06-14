‘Final goal’: Teammates give an emotional tribute to footballer killed in Mexico

The moving video left everyone teary eyed online. (Source: @tvbus/ Twitter) The moving video left everyone teary eyed online. (Source: @tvbus/ Twitter)

In a touching tribute to a 16-year-old Mexican-American teenager, his teammates at a junior football club let him score a final goal ahead of his funeral. The sad, yet poignant moment was caught on camera and is now going viral.

Alexander Martínez Gómez was shot in the head by the police in southern Mexico in an alleged case of mistaken identity.

Before his funeral on Thursday, Martinez’s coffin was placed on a small ground and angled in front of a goal post in Acatlan de Perez Figueroa. Viral footage shows a young boy kicking a football at the casket that redirects it to the makeshift goal as those gathered around break into an applause.

In the final moments, his teammates can be seen surrounding the casket and hugging it in a huge outpouring of emotion.

Watch the video here:

16 year old boy murdered in Mexico. His teammates took him to where they used to play football. And let him score, one last time. Never seen something like this. https://t.co/omrYbiwgOZ — Alex Stone (@AlexStone7) June 12, 2020

As the clip went viral, it left many teary-eyed online across the globe.

No. I’m not crying. Nope. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) June 13, 2020

The way they try to ‘hug’ him at the end…you’ve got me this morning 😢 — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) June 13, 2020

Gosh, choked me up😢 — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) June 13, 2020

The most sad goal I’ve seen :( — Theresia (@jevianaaaa) June 13, 2020

Whew. Talk about some immediate waterworks. 😭 What an emotional, unique, final moment together for them all. — Brad (@BellerinsDad) June 13, 2020

This is heartbreaking — Zack Furness (@punkademic) June 12, 2020

This gave me goose bumps.. — Big Bad Jon (@Kerameis) June 13, 2020

Damn! This was beautiful and sad, rest in peace! — Barney! (@fuckusernamejor) June 13, 2020

Wow this is very though and emotional ❤️ — Ziggy (@Gerald_yea) June 13, 2020

Sad yet powerful. — Eric Alvarez (@ericxalvarez78) June 13, 2020

He and his friends didn’t deserve this. I cannot stop sobbing. Praying for peace and solace for those who loved him and are impacted by this. Our young people deserve better lives than this. 💔 — From Naz, With Love 🇹🇿🇯🇲🇨🇺 (@FromNazWithLove) June 13, 2020

Thank you for showing this to the world. This happened in a town a few hours away from where I live. Football has been what’s kept them from the streets and unite them. I’m sure this will make their bond even stronger. Now let’s all demand #JusticiaParaAlexander — Jessica Badillo (@jessicabadillo) June 13, 2020

This is incredible. I’m actually weeping right now, less from sorrow and more from awe at what good friends these guys are. This is typical of what I love most about Mexicans and Mexico 🇲🇽 These guys are so awesome 👏🏽❤️😭 I wish we could all have friends like that. — Davo (@musingwithdavo) June 13, 2020

The young boy played for the lower-division side of Academics de la Universidad del Golfo de Mexico in Orizaba, Veracruz. He was studying at the university after getting a scholarship, ESPN quoted Martinez’s mother Virginia Gomez as saying. However, he returned to Acatlan because training had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ESPN reported.

His death has kicked off an uproar in his hometown and people online have been campaigning against police brutalities in the country. With #JusticiaParaAlexander, people have sought strict actions against the police officers responsible for his death.

According to local news agency Quadratín, he as shot from a patrol car by police in an incident that also left his friend injured. “They were in a petrol station buying a soda when they were shot. Because these 15- and 16-year-old boys were scared, they ran,” a cousin of the boy, Dulce Darián told Reforma newspaper.

Prosecutors in Oaxaca have opened an investigation into the shooting in the town of Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa, but provided no details.

However, this is not the first time such a moment went viral. In 2017, something similar happened when a group of friends in Venezuela honoured a 18-year-old by setting up a ‘final goal’ in a football game before his funeral.

