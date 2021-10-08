Young players cheer wheelchair-bound boy’s touchdown during soccer match, video wins internet

Celebrating true sportsmanship, two teams at a school soccer league got together to let a differently-abled boy enjoy a touchdown in South Florida. The heartwarming moment exuding pure joy and compassion has now touched people around the world.

In a video going viral, a man is seen pushing the 9-year-old boy identified as James Edwards in a wheelchair while holding the soccer ball as the crowd and the fellow players cheered on. The poignant video captured from outside the field showed all the children jumping in joy as the little boy crossed the line.

The “awesome” moment was captured by the boy’s mother Jenna at a night game in Broward County Thursday. “Organised sports are so much more than winning and losing,” the proud parent wrote.

“Tonight, the Parkland Steelers had an extra player. All of the kids were so excited to have this moment WITH James – even their opponents,” she added on Facebook, sharing on a page dedicated to his road to recovery.

According to the Facebook page, the resilient third-grade student had a near-drowning in 2014 “one day after welcoming a new brother into the world”, in his family swimming pool in Coral Springs. Although he survived from the accident after spending about two months at the Chris Evert Children’s Hospital, it left the infant immobile.

“James suffered an anoxic brain injury, the death of brain cells after a complete lack of oxygen. He was released from the hospital on the day he turned 2 and has been in treatment ever since,” Local 10 reported.

The touchdown event at the local league took place before the child was scheduled for a hip surgery Tuesday in Jacksonville to help with his posture. While people are rooting for his recovery, the thoughtful gesture on field delighted many across the globe.