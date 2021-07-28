Team USA’s face mask at Olympics sparks debates, memes and jokes

From the facemasks worn by Hannibal Lecter, a fictional serial killer, to those of superhero villain Bane, the mask was compared to many bizarre yet hilarious items.

Tokyo Olympics is finally underway after a 12-month delay, and the mega sporting event has given people around the world enough and more to talk about already.

From marriage proposals to hilarious reactions of athletes and coaches, the 32nd edition of the event is nowhere short on drama and excitement. Now, the latest talk of the town is team USA’s face masks.

It was on the first night of swimming finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that netizens picked up on the interesting item of podium fashion from Team USA.

The mask design resembled that of a traditional KN95, with an oval shape and diamond prints on them. While the mask design impressed many, recognising the space it provides around one’s nose and mouth, it did not sit well with others.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

My impression on team USA face masks in #Olympics pic.twitter.com/LzcIb9fRym — adultman (@adultman91) July 27, 2021

Really enjoying the Swimming events at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics so far however I must say, #TeamUSA face masks are creeping me out. pic.twitter.com/48lk5GxV3e — Karl Felsman (@KarlFelsman) July 26, 2021

But seriously where can I get one of these? The space they must provide around your nose and mouth is incredible. If we go back to mask mandates this is a necessity. https://t.co/ZEJNLOTt4e via @TodayShow — Dr. Annette McCarthy (@RsterAM) July 27, 2021

I’m undecided on the giant face masks #TeamUSA are wearing. On the one hand, they’re wearing them. On the other hand, they look like Shredder from the ninja turtles. #Olympics — Coral (@CoralQuilts) July 25, 2021

Things i want…. USA swmming team hard core face masks(as seen on medal winner males), and the china team puffer jackets #TokyoOlympics2021 — Goldie (=^.^=) (@goldie_fm) July 25, 2021

I’m really digging the #TeamUSA face masks. — Pedro Heizer (@pedroheizer) July 28, 2021

TeamUSA podium face masks … (Would never have thought that I would be assessing that part of a countries kit 😂) pic.twitter.com/gU3iqXqkB5 — Steven Ball (@CoachStevieB) July 25, 2021

That Team USA face mask though 😂 pic.twitter.com/avSoOAPlmA — _toinfinityandbeyond (@SHeart1207) July 25, 2021

What’s with the Hannibal Lecter inspired face masks? — Billy Jack (@BillyJa82485665) July 26, 2021

Ok sorry but what in the Bane are those Team USA face masks?!?! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/h5Ug0YvdNg — T🍩dd (@tte1985) July 25, 2021

The Team USA face masks remind me of the Metallica “One” video or, more accurately, “Johnny Got His Gun.” — Dianne Ketler (@stovewithahouse) July 28, 2021

Those Team USA face masks kinda look like they cut a piece off the Michelin Man. #Tokyo2020 — Tristan D’Amours (@tristandamours) July 27, 2021

The Team USA face masks look very protective and also double as Bane cosplay, I think. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/70dfi2fxeq — Dan Ficker (@deliriousguy) July 26, 2021

According to a New York Times report, sports brand Nike has provided the masks for Team USA athletes. They are required to wear them at all Olympic venues — indoors and outdoors — in Tokyo, including at medal ceremonies.