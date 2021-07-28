scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Team USA’s face mask at Olympics sparks debates, memes and jokes

According to a New York Times report, sports brand Nike has provided the masks for Team USA athletes. The design resembles that of a traditional KN95, with an oval shape and diamond prints on them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 7:23:03 pm
Team USA’s face mask at Olympics, Twitter reactions, memes, Nike face mask at Olympics, Team USA Nike face masks, bane face masks at Olympics, bane face masks from team USA, Team USA face masks memes, Team USA face mask jokes, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsFrom the facemasks worn by Hannibal Lecter, a fictional serial killer, to those of superhero villain Bane, the mask was compared to many bizarre yet hilarious items.

Tokyo Olympics is finally underway after a 12-month delay, and the mega sporting event has given people around the world enough and more to talk about already.

From marriage proposals to hilarious reactions of athletes and coaches, the 32nd edition of the event is nowhere short on drama and excitement. Now, the latest talk of the town is team USA’s face masks.

It was on the first night of swimming finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that netizens picked up on the interesting item of podium fashion from Team USA.

The mask design resembled that of a traditional KN95, with an oval shape and diamond prints on them. While the mask design impressed many, recognising the space it provides around one’s nose and mouth, it did not sit well with others.

From the facemasks worn by Hannibal Lecter, a fictional serial killer, to those of superhero villain Bane, the face-covering was compared to many bizarre yet hilarious items.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to a New York Times report, sports brand Nike has provided the masks for Team USA athletes. They are required to wear them at all Olympic venues — indoors and outdoors — in Tokyo, including at medal ceremonies.

