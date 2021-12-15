Outrage as teachers made to scramble for cash in ‘disturbing’ hockey game sideshow

While most halftime games at local sporting events may involve a performance by a marching band or singers and dancers, school teachers in the US were made to scramble for dollar bills during intermission of a game in South Dakota. Now, video of the ‘inhumane’ event in a “dash for cash” has netizens fuming online, leading to hosts issuing an apology.

For a charity event, South Dakota teachers were made to pick and stuff $1 bills on their hands and knees at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls. The teachers were seen scuffling for dollar bills worth $5,000 to fund projects for their classrooms over the weekend.

The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team had urged fans not to miss match hosted at first-ever “Dash for Cash” for entertainment. With fans cheering them on, 10 teachers from local schools gathered around a large piece of carpet on the ice, to scoop off wads of cash and fill their sweatshirts, caps and even gloves.

Videos shared by a local journalist on Twitter and also by a few spectators went viral, with many dubbing the game as “disturbingly dystopian”.

JUST IN: An arena in South Dakota is holding a “Dash for Cash” where teachers get on their knees and fight for one dollar bills that they can use for classroom supplies while spectators watch and cheer. (h/t @AnnieTodd96) pic.twitter.com/jIht84Ls9W — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 12, 2021

CU Mortgage Direct bank and the Sioux Falls Stampede, the organisers of the event said the event was intended to help raise funds for area teachers and their classrooms. The Stampede had received 31 applications and ten teachers were randomly selected to participate in the money scrambling game. “The ten teachers participating received over a combined $5,000 and a minimum of $500 each. Each teacher was profiled and introduced prior to the event as we highlighted their school and what the funds would be used for,” they said in a statement.

However, they apologised after the event drew flak online. “Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” they said. “We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused.”

As backlash continued, the organisers also promised that they will be providing “an additional $500 to those teachers that participated in the event as well as providing $500 to those additional 21 applicants that were not able to participate.” In total, both parties will contribute an additional $15,500 to area teachers.

Here’s what netizens said after the video went viral:

Teachers have to crawl for one dollar bills for the kids in their classroom. Donald Trump raised $1 BILLION for his new social network in a few days. America. 2021. But whatever you do don’t be alarmed. https://t.co/egjxc3KdPB — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 12, 2021

Disgusting & dehumanizing. Tax billionaires already. This is dystopian. South Dakota arena holds a “Dash for Cash” where teachers get on their knees & fight for $1 bills to use for class supplies as people watch & cheer.😳 SD ranks 29th in K-12 educationpic.twitter.com/JCaLabloYd — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 13, 2021

Teachers.

On their hands and knees.

Gathering 1 dollar bills for the amusement of a crowd. How degrading.

How disrespectful to the people you put in charge of educating your children. https://t.co/5iYknl0LH0 — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) December 12, 2021

teachers, on their hands and knees, grabbing for $1 bills to buy classroom supplies, for the amusement of a crowd. yeah, totally uplifting and fun not at all totally dystopian — collagen machine broke🌾♿️ (@katimcf) December 12, 2021

this is absolutely humiliating… why could they not have just gave this money to them, and it’s $1 bills… like are you kidding me.. no one would be anywhere without some form of education. Pay teachers more https://t.co/T1Fb4CX9Vj — C (@C_michael0720) December 13, 2021

How many people would do this for their job? Would cooks do this to buy dishes for the place they work? Or doctors do this to buy hospital equipment? Maybe secretaries use the money to buy a copier? These teachers don’t even get to keep this money. It’s for their class. Very sad. — Mary in MO (@MaryK1987) December 12, 2021

They could have done a Spotlight On Teachers & awarded them each with a check instead of making them crawl around & compete against other teachers in a totally demeaning way. Literally ANYTHING would have been better than THIS! It’s just gross! — handeled (@handeled11) December 12, 2021

It’s not enough that teachers have to be taught to fight for their lives and the lives of students in case of a shooting, we’re making them fight for money to buy classroom supplies as “entertainment.” https://t.co/Ju2uCyLN83 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 14, 2021

I’m saddened by this! We don’t treat our teachers right. The system fails us. We need to do better! #DemVoice1 https://t.co/XI5z8wywR2 — Tobi Baker (@tobipradasri88) December 14, 2021