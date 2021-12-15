scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ

Outrage as teachers made to scramble for cash in ‘disturbing’ hockey game sideshow

Following the social media outrage, the bank and the local ice hockey team later apologised for making school teachers scramble for $1 bills in a "dystopian" stunt.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 15, 2021 7:07:41 pm
south dakota, south dakota teacher scramble for money, hockey game teacher scramble money, CU Mortgage Direct bank, viral video, indian expressThe video sparked outrage across social media sites.

While most halftime games at local sporting events may involve a performance by a marching band or singers and dancers, school teachers in the US were made to scramble for dollar bills during intermission of a game in South Dakota. Now, video of the ‘inhumane’ event in a “dash for cash” has netizens fuming online, leading to hosts issuing an apology.

For a charity event, South Dakota teachers were made to pick and stuff $1 bills on their hands and knees at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls. The teachers were seen scuffling for dollar bills worth $5,000 to fund projects for their classrooms over the weekend.

The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team had urged fans not to miss match hosted at first-ever “Dash for Cash” for entertainment. With fans cheering them on, 10 teachers from local schools gathered around a large piece of carpet on the ice, to scoop off wads of cash and fill their sweatshirts, caps and even gloves.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Videos shared by a local journalist on Twitter and also by a few spectators went viral, with many dubbing the game as “disturbingly dystopian”.

CU Mortgage Direct bank and the Sioux Falls Stampede, the organisers of the event said the event was intended to help raise funds for area teachers and their classrooms. The Stampede had received 31 applications and ten teachers were randomly selected to participate in the money scrambling game. “The ten teachers participating received over a combined $5,000 and a minimum of $500 each. Each teacher was profiled and introduced prior to the event as we highlighted their school and what the funds would be used for,” they said in a statement.

However, they apologised after the event drew flak online. “Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” they said. “We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused.”

As backlash continued, the organisers also promised that they will be providing “an additional $500 to those teachers that participated in the event as well as providing $500 to those additional 21 applicants that were not able to participate.” In total, both parties will contribute an additional $15,500 to area teachers.

Here’s what netizens said after the video went viral:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement