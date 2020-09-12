Teacher shares student’s sign-off note, netizens love it

scorecardresearch
As many people on social media loved the new sign-off and said they are now going to use it in their own emails, others came up with other options that seem quite apt in the present scenario.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 7:35:28 pm
email sign off, email valediction, new email sign off, funny email valediction, funny way to end email. covid 19 pandemic, indian expressThe professor's tweet started a hilarious thread online with people coming up with various alternatives. (Source: Canva)

With many people avoiding greetings and singing off emails on a happy note, considering it inappropriate owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there’s one email written by a student to their professor that’s winning the internet

Dr Jen Murray, Military Historian at Oklahoma State University, told Twitter about how that one of her students recently signed their email “pandemically”. Impressed by the note, the professor added, “Glad to see they are coping with some email salutation humor.”

The tweet quickly fetched a lot of attention with over 1 lakh likes and got many talking about how a new signing-off note befitting the present time was long due.

As 2020 progressed, people said ending  email with ‘Best’ or starting correspondence with “I hope this finds you well/in good health” just hit differently now. In fact, there is even a meme-fest around it recently.

