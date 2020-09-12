Teacher shares student’s sign-off note, netizens love it

The professor's tweet started a hilarious thread online with people coming up with various alternatives. (Source: Canva)

With many people avoiding greetings and singing off emails on a happy note, considering it inappropriate owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there’s one email written by a student to their professor that’s winning the internet

Dr Jen Murray, Military Historian at Oklahoma State University, told Twitter about how that one of her students recently signed their email “pandemically”. Impressed by the note, the professor added, “Glad to see they are coping with some email salutation humor.”

The tweet quickly fetched a lot of attention with over 1 lakh likes and got many talking about how a new signing-off note befitting the present time was long due.

A student signed their email “pandemically.” Glad to see they are coping with some email salutation humor. — Dr. Jen Murray (@DrJen_Murray) September 10, 2020

As 2020 progressed, people said ending email with ‘Best’ or starting correspondence with “I hope this finds you well/in good health” just hit differently now. In fact, there is even a meme-fest around it recently.

As many people on social media loved the new sign-off and said they are now going to use it in their own emails, others came up with other options that seem quite apt in the present scenario.

“pandemically yours” got a nice ring to it https://t.co/RP0mDMdl8g — creativity is revolutionary. (@MichellCClark) September 11, 2020

This energy for the rest of 2020>>> https://t.co/B99vFGqJou — jordan ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 (@jojo_patpat) September 12, 2020

Ah, there’s that replacement for “Best,” we all wanted https://t.co/aspt0xkH8L — Dr. Emily Rollinson (@ejrollinson) September 12, 2020

This is now standard. I INSIST on it. https://t.co/nmYRDQ0QXs — Dr. Phil (@ThinkinPhilkin) September 11, 2020

I’m editing my email ASAP https://t.co/e3qziRnptY — Christina Marie (@chrismarie1988) September 12, 2020

“Yours from six feet,” — Collin Roessner* (@The_ROESSon) September 11, 2020

I doubt my committee got the reference but it made me feel better pic.twitter.com/KRRb0W1pMm — Lucian R McDonald (Luke) (@l_r_mcdonald) September 11, 2020

“remotely yours” — ファルハーン | Фархан | fa̠ɹɦaːn (@FarhanAxiq) September 12, 2020

My closing salutation is “Warmly,” as a reference to the fever that I may or may not have 😜 — Laura Miracle (@miraclelaura) September 12, 2020

I’ve been using “Happy apocalypse” sometimes with a smiley. It will catch on eventually. — Plausible Deniability (@impstrsyndrome) September 12, 2020

I’ve been signing some of my emails “Apocalyptically yours”… — JBLHComms (@JBLHComms) September 12, 2020

Dear Don, I hope this email finds you uninfected… — Justin J. Grace 🧙‍♂️ (@jusjosgra) September 11, 2020

Omg @AmandaNelsonMD! Why did we never think of this one for our daily updates?! Though “peace, love & purell” was prettyyyy good — Maddie Mier, MD (@MaddieMierMD) September 12, 2020

I use Quarantined Regards — Lisa Stewart (@lisa_b_stewart) September 12, 2020

“I hope this email finds you alive” — Kaj Eijlers (@bizziboi) September 12, 2020

