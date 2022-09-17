Teacher shares pictures first-graders drew of her in wholesome Twitter thread

Indulging in arts such as drawing and painting is something kids enjoy as it gives them an opportunity to unleash their creativity. A school teacher, who goes by the name Nishat (@Nishat64), recently took to Twitter to share pictures that her first-grade students drew of her.

The teacher tweeted sharing a masked selfie, “Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here’s a reference picture of how I looked”. She then posted hilarious portraits of her made by the young students.

A Twitter user commented, “They are drawing it much better than what I would have managed….Last year I drew a mango for my nephew and my aunt couldn’t recognise the fruit.”

Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here’s a reference picture of how I looked: pic.twitter.com/vhC6bwXIf7 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eye lashes are super on fleek. Don’t know what’s going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/hZVHZOlp68 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Massive improvement over the last one. The earrings are so on point. The hair is pretty much on spot. I’ll give it a 9/10 pic.twitter.com/rHfdVn1KZo — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Due to high number of requests I am sharing some more works of art. This one’s pretty minimal, very modern. So I’ll rate it a 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/lZKoTRSaB2 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 16, 2022

You and your students made my day.

All young artists deserve an appreciation award and of course, they are lucky to have a great teacher. 😊❤️ — Dr. Uzma Qudrat (@QudratUzma) September 16, 2022

Sixth graders drew me last week and I cried https://t.co/NrZYkTht87 pic.twitter.com/u8vcvD84Gv — tt (@snnowflakess) September 17, 2022

You can tell the personality of each child buy the pressure they have applied and the detail or lack of it..Then, what part of your face has drawn their attention. — Lima🇦🇫لیمه (@Layma2021) September 16, 2022

adorable art pieces indeed. so cute. — JM (@joanmeesem) September 16, 2022

This thread is so wholesome. Day made — S. (@Sam_thesad) September 16, 2022

Will forever be my favourite drawing of myself by my preschoolers 🤍✨ The resemblance is quite uncanny I must say 😅 https://t.co/NXEeMR97Fw pic.twitter.com/X7VvMMVsbE — Kambali Poochi Thangachi (@Shevangi29) September 17, 2022

This is not the first time that netizens have been enamoured of a child’s painting.

In April 2021, netizens cheered a six-year-old British girl, named Edie, who felt discouraged after her art teacher said her painting was “not right” .