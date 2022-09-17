scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Teacher shares pictures first-graders drew of her in wholesome Twitter thread

The viral thread has gathered thousands of likes.

Indulging in arts such as drawing and painting is something kids enjoy as it gives them an opportunity to unleash their creativity. A school teacher, who goes by the name Nishat (@Nishat64), recently took to Twitter to share pictures that her first-grade students drew of her.

The teacher tweeted sharing a masked selfie, “Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here’s a reference picture of how I looked”. She then posted hilarious portraits of her made by the young students.

A Twitter user commented, “They are drawing it much better than what I would have managed….Last year I drew a mango for my nephew and my aunt couldn’t recognise the fruit.”

Another user wrote, “You and your students made my day. All young artists deserve an appreciation award and of course, they are lucky to have a great teacher. 😊❤”.

“You can tell the personality of each child buy the pressure they have applied and the detail or lack of it..Then, what part of your face has drawn their attention,” another tweeter observed.
This is not the first time that netizens have been enamoured of a child’s painting.

In April 2021, netizens cheered a six-year-old British girl, named Edie, who felt discouraged after her art teacher said her painting was “not right” .

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 03:25:59 pm
